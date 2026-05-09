Work Ethic Puts OSU Cowboys Golf Star on Watch List for Sport’s Top Award

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have some time off before they start the NCAA men’s golf tournament on May 18-20. One of its stars keeps collecting accolades.

Preston Stout’s latest is being one of 15 players on the Haskins Award watch list, which was released earlier this week. The trophy honors the year's outstanding college golfer.

The 10 Haskins Award finalists will be announced on May 22. Voting opens that day and ends on June 1 sat the conclusion of the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship. Stout and the Cowboys hope to be playing that day. In fact, he hopes he’s hoisting another national title.

Alan Bratton on Why Preston Stout Is So Good

Stout has done things that no Oklahoma State or Big 12 golfer has done. As OSU coach Alan Bratton told Golf Channel recently, there are many good reasons why Stout is where he and why he’s poised for even bigger things — a work ethic that has few equals.

“His competitiveness, the intensity that he brings every day,” Bratton said. “He's been a good athlete his whole life. He started focusing on golf I guess his sophomore year of high school, and he's just become a great leader. He’s very intentional in his practice and he's confident enough to be coached.”

Britton has been watching Stout be brilliant all season. At the recent Big 12 Championships, he became the first player in the conference’s history to win the individual title three times. He joined Lindy Miller (1976-78) as the only other OSU golfer to win three consecutive conference crowns, which was back in the program’s former Big 8 days.

Stout and the Cowboys have won four team title this spring as his national rankings has risen to No. 2. He also won four individual titles, including the Big 12 crown. He also won the title at the Cabo Collegiate and the Mountaineer Invitational, while he and OSU teammate Ethan Fang shared the title at the Maridoe Collegiate.

Stout and the Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the Marana Regional, which will be played at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz., on May 18-20. It’s the beginning of a road for the Cowboys as they try to repeat as national champions and claim the program’s 13th national crown.

To advance, OSU will have to finish among the top five teams in the field. Those teams advance to the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., which will be played May 29-June 3.