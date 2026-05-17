Oklahoma State Softball Gets Another Rematch with Stanford in Regional Final

Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski was at home eating sourdough bread when he found out who his Cowgirls would play on Sunday.

No, seriously. He told reporters after the Cowgirls (40-15) beat Stanford, 7-2, in Saturday’s winner’s bracket game on Saturday at the Stillwater Regional that he was heading home to eat the sourdough bread he made earlier that day, per Ravin Ray of News 6 and News 9 in Oklahoma.

Well, his Cowgirls will get another rematch with Stanford (39-14) after the Cardinal defeated Princeton, 13-5, on Saturday after Princeton eliminated Eastern Illinois, 2-1, in an elimination game.

Sunday’s game, set for 3 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium, will be the fourth time the two teams have met this season. Stanford needs there to be a fifth meeting for a chance to advance to super regionals next week. Oklahoma State only needs to win one game.

Stanford Bounces Back

T6 | Kyra Chan BOMB! Her second of the day and fourth RBI of the game!



🌲 11 - 5 🐯 | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/19hDl2mfAs — Stanford Softball (@StanfordSball) May 17, 2026

If Gajewski was watching the game on television, he saw the Cardinal get its offense back on track after it only scored two runs against the Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon.

Kyra Chan hit another home run, and she was responsible for the Cardinal’s two runs against Oklahoma State on a home run in the seventh inning. She finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored. Emily Jones, batting in the No. 2 spot, also had three hits in four appearances as she drove in two runs and scored two runs.

The Cardinal also got two hits from Taryn Kern, Jade Berry and River Mahler. Sydney Boulaphinh drove in three runs on one hit. Stanford had 16 hits in the game, went up 6-0 to start the game before Princeton trimmed into the lead with a four-run second inning. The Cardinal scored four runs in the fourth inning to take control of the game for good.

Stanford used the rest of its pitching staff for the game, with Ava Bulanti getting the win. She gave up six hits and one earned run in 4.1 innings. That keeps Stanford’s starter from the OSU game, Zoe Prystajko, well rested after she went the distance against the Cowgirls on Sunday.

Oklahoma State is sure to start Ruby Meylan in the circle on Sunday as she allowed four hits and two earned runs. Three Cowgirls — Rosie Davis, Karli Godwin and Tia Warsop — all hit home runs in the win over the Cardinal.

Stillwater Regional

Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Regional Schedule

Friday’s Results

Game 1 – Stanford 8, Princeton 2

Game 2 – Oklahoma State 16, Eastern Illinois 0 (5 inn.)

Saturday’s Results

Game 3 – Oklahoma State 7, Stanford 2

Game 4 – Princeton 2, Eastern Illinois 1

Game 5 – Stanford 13, Princeton 5

Sunday’s Games

Game 6 – 3 p.m. CT – Oklahoma State vs. Stanford

Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. CT - Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

At Stake: The winner of the regional advances to super regionals to face the winner of the Lincoln Regional, hosted by Nebraska.