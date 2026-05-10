Oklahoma State Softball Lands National Seed, Regional at Home

Two days after being eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament, the Oklahoma State softball team learned its seeding and destination for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowgirls (38-15) will be a No. 4 seed and will face Eastern Illinois in regional action that starts this weekend. The regional round is Friday through Sunday.

OSU will be seeking a sixth trip to the Women’s College World Series in the last seven tournaments, not including 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. All those WCWS berths came under current coach Kenny Gajewski, who has not failed to take the Cowgirls to postseason play since he took over in 2016.

This is the sixth time the Cowgirls have been a national seed since national seeding started in 2005. Two seasons ago OSU was a No. 5 seed, the second time the Cowgirls were a No. 5 seed.

Cowgirls’ Path to Oklahoma City

Oklahoma State starting pitcher Ruby Meylan. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OSU is a No. 4 seed for the first time and is a No. 13 overall seed in the tournament. If they win the regional, they will go on the road for super regionals.

Oklahoma State and Eastern Illinois will play at 3:30 p.m. central. Before that, Princeton will face the No. 5 seed, the Stanford Cardinal, at 1 p.m. The tournament is double elimination, with the championship game to be played on Sunday.

Oklahoma State was the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which wrapped up on Saturday. The Cowgirls won their first game over Utah before falling to Arizona State in the semifinals. After the tournament concluded, two Oklahoma State players were named to the Big 12 all-tournament team — Rosie Davis and Karli Godwin.

Davis will enter the NCAA Tournament with a slash of .327/.399/.637 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI. The home runs are already a career best for a single season. Godwin enters the NCAA Tournament with a slash of .318/.432/.519 with seven home runs and 25 RBI.

Oklahoma State is one of seven teams from the Big 12 Conference that made the tournament, including Arizona State, which won the Big 12 Tournament after defeating OSU. The Sun Devils upset the No. 1 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders, which will also host a regional this weekend.

Stillwater Regional

Friday’s Games

4 Oklahoma State vs. Eastern Illinois, 3:30 p.m. CT

Princeton vs. 5 Stanford, 1:00 p.m. CT