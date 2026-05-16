Two Oklahoma State Softball Stars Claim Latest Postseason Honors

The postseason awards continue to pile up for Oklahoma State’s two most prominent softball players.

Picture Ruby Meylan and infielder Rosie Davis were both named all-Midwest Region by the NFCA earlier this week building on awards the pair already collected from the Big 12 Conference.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association named the pair based on their body of work in the regular season and in the Big 12 Tournament, which led the Cowgirls to a No. 4 seed and a home regional this weekend as they try to return to the Women’s College World Series after a one-year absence. That path began on Friday against Eastern Illinois at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

Ruby Meylan’s and Rosie Davis’ Latest Awards

Meylan, a senior has already been honored as the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year and an all-Big 12 first team selection, the second straight year she’s been named to the first team. The NFCA named her to its first team.

No pitcher in the power four conferences has worked more than Meylan has this season. She leads those four conferences and is the third in the nation with 222 innings worked. She's racked up 27 victories, nine shutouts and 205 strikeouts, all of which rank among the top 15 in the country.

She’s chasing the Oklahoma State record book after tying Kim Ward for the most wins for an OSU pitcher since 1997 with 27. The single-season program record is within reach with a deep postseason run. Melanie Roche holds the record with 32 wins in 1993.

Earlier this season she authored perhaps the most impressive seven days of any pitcher this season when she pitched victories over four ranked schools — then-No. 1/1 Oklahoma, then-No. 7/4 Texas and two wins over then-No. 16/16 Arizona.

Davis earned all-Big 12 honors two weeks ago. She was named to the NFCA second team and was named to an NFCA region team for the third straight season. She made a position change from second base to third base but still led the Cowgirls 48 runs scored and 25 extra-base hits while driving in 46 RBI. She is one of handful of Big 12 players with double-digit totals in doubles (11) and home runs (14).

Davis was also named to the Big 12 all-tournament team last week.

Earlier this season, outfielder Jayelle Austin and infielder Aubrey Jones were named to the all-Freshman team, while catcher Audrey Schneidmiller was named to the all-Defensive team.