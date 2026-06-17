Ruby Meylan Oklahoma State’s Best Recruiting Tool in Softball Transfer Portal

Tuesday was a good day for both Oklahoma State softball and for Ruby Meylan.

Back in Stillwater, the Cowgirls landed their third transfer in the portal in Wisconsin utility player and pitcher Kendra Lewis. That followed the weekend when Oklahoma State secured commitments from two former Big 12 players — Utah’s Kennedy Proctor and Houston’s Madison Hartley.

Meanwhile, Meylan was in Chicago making her second start for the Oklahoma City Spark in the AUSL.

For the Cowgirls, leaning hard into Meylan’s incredible two years on the recruiting trail is the latest example of how transfers have fared at Oklahoma State and boosted the program.

Ruby Meylan’s OSU Example

Meylan isn’t the only successful player that transferred to Oklahoma State. She’s just the latest. The graphic above says it all. Eleven players that have transferred to the Cowgirls have been named an all-American since 2021. But Meylan is the exception. She’s the only one that has done it twice.

Meylan’s career at OSU put her among the greats in its history. At one point this season she was in the circle for four games in seven days against ranked teams and won them ball — Oklahoma, Texas and two games against Arizona. That earned her national pitcher of the week honors from every outlet that awards one.

By the time the season ended in super regionals against Nebraska, she had put together one of the best seasons in OSU history. She finished 29-9 with a 2.43 ERA with 32 starts and 45 games in the circle. She struck out 200 and walked 57. During the super regional she moved past 800 strikeouts as a collegiate player, which started when she began her collegiate career at the University of Washington in 2023.

At Washington she did the one thing she wasn’t able to do at Oklahoma State — get to a Women’s College World Series.

Now, Meylan is in the professional ranks, something that just a few years ago wasn’t available to other OSU all-Americans. She’s one of three OSU alums in the AUSL, along with two other other transfers — Lexi Kifoyl and Rachel Becker.

For coach Kenny Gajewski and his staff, players like Meylan are the best possible calling card when talking to transfers — come to Oklahoma State, become an all-American and then play professional softball.

Meylan, Kilfoyl and Becker are living the dream. The Cowgirls can make a living in the transfer portal showing potential Cowgirls they’re showing the way.