The commitment of Markius Woods ensured that Oklahoma State’s 2027 recruiting class would span coast-to-coast.

Woods, a three-star defensive lineman as rated by 247 Sports (subscription required), announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Thursday. He plays at The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, N.J., and was a Boston College commitment as recently as October. He visited the Cowboys for the Texas Tech game on Saturday.

With last weekend’s commitment from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.) wide receiver Braylen Ross, it gave Oklahoma State at least one commitment from each coast.

It also begs the question — do the Cowboys have the necessary coverage across all positions with a couple of weeks before the early signing period?

Assessing the Cowboys’ Current Commitments

Woods gave the Cowboys a fifth defensive line commitment. Two are interior linemen, including Woods, who is 6-3, 305 pounds. The other is Mahonri Maiava, the 315-pound juco recruit from Garden City, Kan. Two are edge rushers in 6-6, 245-pound commit Finn Walker from Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge High School, along with 6-4, 225-pound commit D.J. Williams from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala.

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Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) lineman Keilan Neal is 285 pounds and may be able to work inside and outside.

OSU only has two linebackers, but one is their top recruit — Choctaw (Okla.) four-star recruit Israel Hammons. The other is Bryson Brown from Stillwater. The secondary also features a Bryson Brown from Broken Arrow, Okla., who is listed as a safety. J’lynnd Kellow of Willis (Texas) is listed as a cornerback while Trinity (Euless, Texas) High School safety Chayce Davis is also committed.

The Cowboys could use another cornerback and perhaps one more linebacker in this class.

Offensively, OSU has had its quarterback locked up since April in Carson White of Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, Texas). TJ Lewis of Bolingbrook (Ill.) is the Cowboys’ only running back commitment. The class also has one tight end in Talan Scott of American Leadership Academy in Queen City, Ariz.

The wide receiver group is significant. Along with Ross, there is John Rangel of Fort Bend Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas), Ake O’Neal or Argyle, Texas, and Cooper Hooker of Pryor High School in Oklahoma.

The offensive line group has grown with the commitment of Bryson Spencer of Huntington High School in Shreveport, La., earlier this week. He joined Odaefe Oruru of Jenks (Okla.), Sonny Mullen of Troy (Texas) and Gabriel Brooks of North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas)

Based on offensive commitments, the Cowboys could use another running back and possibly one more offensive lineman to give them a “starting five” at the position.