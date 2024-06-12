Cowgirl Tennis Earns ITA Central Region Awards
Oklahoma State fell short of its goal, but the Cowgirls are receiving no shortage of recognition for a historic season.
This season, OSU women’s tennis went 29-1, winning its first 29 games before an upset loss in the Sweet 16 against Tennessee ended the season. The 29-win campaign marked the fourth time in school history the team has won that many matches, including the best winning percentage in any season.
The Cowgirls also won the ITA Indoor National Championship early in the season, helping them achieve their first No. 1 ranking. They held the top spot in the ITA rankings throughout the season and finished No. 2 behind national champion Texas A&M.
OSU coach Chris Young’s team did enough this season to help him earn the Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for the Central Regional. This is his second time winning the award at OSU, with his most recent win coming in 2015.
The Cowgirls season was also good to earn the ITA Assistant Coach of the Year for the Central Region. Jaime Sanchez-Canamares was honored with the award in his fifth year with the Cowgirls.
Although coaching has been an important part of building and helping the team succeed, the players on the court were responsible for the 29-1 campaign.
Ange Oby Kajuru caught the eyes of the college tennis world this season, earning the ITA Most Improved Player for the Central Region. Kajuru went 20-3 in singles play, including a 19-2 record on Court 2, where she was a staple for the Cowgirls this season.
Meanwhile, Anastasiya Komar won the Central Region Player to Watch. This season, Komar was a mainstay on Court 1, going 21-4 in doubles and 13-7 in singles.
Although the Cowgirls will need to rebuild to return to this point again next season, the abundance of awards and honors is a testament to the work Young has done to build the program since taking over in 2010.
