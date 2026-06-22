Former Oklahoma State Wrestling Champion Earns Senior National Team Spot

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had wrestlers in this spot before. It’s just a part of the program’s long tradition.

For Wyatt Hendrickson, it’s another opportunity to prove himself on the world state.

The former Cowboys national champion — who won his NCAA crown in 2025 — handled his championship match at Final X recently to claim his spot in the Senior World Championships in October in Bahrain.

He wasn’t the only wrestler with Cowboys ties there. Jax Forrest, who won a national championship as a freshman in March, reached the finals but was unable to advance.

Wyatt Hendrickson’s X Championship Moment

125kg Round 1 | Wyatt takes Round 1!



A 9-5 decision gives Wyatt the 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. He'll need just one more win to secure his second straight world team appearance. #GoPokes | @wyatt_hendrick pic.twitter.com/qUh6tr9DPI — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) June 19, 2026

Hendrickson was wrestling in the 125 kg class and advance to a best-of-three championship match against Mason Parris. He took care of Parris in two matches, winning the first in a 9-5 decision and the second in a 7-1 decision. This is the second straight year he’s won the title at Final X and has not lost a match in the last two years at the event.

Since graduating and winning the Hodge Trophy in his only year at OSU, Hendrickson has been working out with at the Cowboy Regional Training Center under current OSU head coach David Taylor.

In the past two years, Hendrickson has won two gold medals in the Pan American Championships, along with a silver and a bronze in Grand Prix action. He also won a gold medal in the U-23 world championships in 2023.

Forrest faced a frequent opponent in his final — Marcus Blaze. They met for the fifth time in the 61kg class in a rubber match of sorts. The pair had split their first for matches against one another. He was trying to earn his second straight world team berth in his best-of-three match and it went the distance.

Blaze won the first match, 2-2, in a victory based on criteria. Forrest won the second match in a 6-1 decision and then Blaze defeated him in the final match in a 5-2 decision.

Forrest was one of three OSU freshmen wrestlers to win national championships in March, which was a first in NCAA history, as the Cowboys finished second as a team.

Another former Cowboys wrestler, Zahid Valencia, reached the finals in the 86 kg class and was attempting to get back to worlds so he could defend his gold medal from a year ago. He faced Kyle Dake and won the first match, 3-2, but lost the final two by decisions of 4-1 and 4-0.

Former Cowboy Dustin Plott and reigning NCAA champion Landon Robideau each won their true-third matches and will be a part of the national team.