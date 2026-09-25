How Baylor Snapped Oklahoma State Soccer’s Five Game Winning Streak

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls had their match with the Baylor Bears tied at halftime. For 45 minutes, it appears as if the Cowgirls had a shot to pull out their second straight Big 12 upset.

But the No. 9 Bears took the lead in the second half and held the Cowgirls without a goal to claim a 2-1 victory on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays field in Waco, Texas.

Oklahoma State was coming off a 3-1 upset of TCU, which was picked by the coaches in the preseason to win the Big 12 Conference. The loss to the Bears snapped a five-match winning streak for the Cowgirls (5-3-2, 1-1-0 in Big 12) and sent them to their first Big 12 loss.

How OSU Lost to Baylor

What an effort and shot from Laudan#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/PSRjWFLsdX — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 25, 2026

The Bears (8-1-1 and 1-0-1) took the lead in the 56th minute to break a 1-1 tie as Noelle Sather kicked a 30-yard shot just inside the far post and past Cowgirls goalkeeper Avery Bass, who was the reigning Big 12 goalkeeper of the week.

The Baylor defense had to hold onto the lead from there. OSU had nine shots in the game and five shots on goal. The Cowgirls had a flurry of shots in the second half that required saves by Bears goalkeeper Azul Alvarez. That included potential tying goal attempts by Sonora DeFini in the 61st minute and Keaton Mitchell in the 85th minute.

Oklahoma State struck early in the game to set a tone that even though Baylor was nationally ranked the Cowgirls were not intimidated. Laudan Wilson scored her third goal of the season four minutes into the match. Wilson’s shot of 22 yards away hit the far post of the goal and slipped in for a 1-0 lead. DeFini had the assist.

The lead lasted less than eight minutes. Baylor scored 11:30 into the contest to tie it as Aryanna Jimison scored her fourth goal of the season. Bass made the initial save on a 12-yard attempt by Jimison but couldn’t control the rebound. Jimison wrapped the shot around a pair of defenders to score the equalizer. Olivia Hess and Theresa McCullough were credited with assists.

As with many of OSU’s losses this season, the Cowgirls were behind in three key areas of the match. Baylor had 19 shots to OSU’s nine, eight shots on goal to OSU’s five and eight corner kicks to OSU’s one.

Bass made six saves while Alvarez made four.

Oklahoma State will remain in Texas this weekend as they take on Houston on Sunday. The Cougars entered the week with a conference win in hand and beat Iowa State, 2-1, on Thursday, to set up Sunday’s showdown. Action is set for noon at the Carl Lewis International Complex.