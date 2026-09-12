Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls End Non-Conference vs. Central Arkansas

A week-long break may have come at the right time for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls as it gave them a week to tune up for their final non-conference game against Central Arkansas.

Sunday’s game, at 1 p.m., is OSU’s last opportunity to get things right before it hosts TCU in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Oklahoma State enters the contest having not yet won back-to-back games this season. A victory over Central Arkansas would allow them to take a two-match winning streak into the contest with the Horned Frogs. Last week the Cowgirls tied San Diego State, 1-1, and followed that with a victory over Southeast Missouri, 2-0.

Central Arkansas gets a bit longer to plan for conference action as it gets a week-long break after Sunday's game before it travels to Southeast Missouri on Sept. 20. It's the only common regular season opponent for the two teams.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

Shot from deep and hit nothing but net! 🔥



Another look at Keaton Mitchell's third goal as a Cowgirl! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Ll2oO3lh5I — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 6, 2026

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Neal Patterson Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Date, Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Dylan McLemore); Radio/Streaming: Varsity Network App and OSU radio network (Ryan Breeden and Jeremy Cook, OSU)

Records: Oklahoma State, 3-2-2; Central Arkansas: 3-3-1

Last Result: Oklahoma State def. Southeast Missouri, 2-0 (last Sunday); Central Arkansas def. Nevada, 1-0 (Thursday).

Series History: Oklahoma State leads the series, 4-0-0. OSU won the last matchup, 4-0, in 2024 in Conway, Ark.

About Oklahoma State: Five different Cowgirls have had first this season, either for their career or for their time at Oklahoma State. Brenna Rowlett and Addy Lang each scored the first goals of their careers earlier this season. Gracie Bindbeutel notched her first career assists. Jada Moorman scored her first goal as a Cowgirl and notched her first career brace with two goals against Grambling State. Emma Jensen had her first assist and goal as an OSU player against GSU.

By spreading the ball around and getting more players involved, that should help the Cowgirls manufacture some offense once they get into Big 12 action.

About Central Arkansas: Central Arkansas has won its last two matches, and three of its last four, going into its showdown with the Cowgirls. Caroline Billings and Jama Akpanudo are the two players to watch. Billings leads the team with four goals while Akpanudo leads the team with four assists. If Hanna Hargrave is in goal, she’ll be hard to beat. She’s allowed two goals in four matches.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will host TCU on Thursday in its Big 12 opener against the 2025 regular season conference champions. Central Arkansas travels to Southeast Missouri next Sunday.