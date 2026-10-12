How Oklahoma State Soccer’s Bad Weekend Impacted its Big 12 Tournament Odds

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls soccer team is hoping to get back to the Big 12 Tournament this season. Those hopes took a hit this week.

The Cowgirls (5-6-3, 1-4-1) absorbed two losses this week. First, they hosted Texas Tech on Thursday and fell, 3-0, at Neal Patterson Field. Then, Oklahoma State flew to Orlando, sat through a short weather delay and fell to the Knights, 3-1, a day after the UCF football team lost to Oklahoma State, 42-28.

Coming out of the weekend without a point was not ideal for the Cowgirls.

What’s Next for OSU’s Big 12 Tournament Hopes

Off the rebound and in#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/S1YbmYpKE4 — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) October 11, 2026

The points that teams get for winning and tying games is what matters in the standings not the wins and losses. There was a chance for Oklahoma State to claim as many as six points if it swept both games. Instead, the Cowgirls ended up with no points and fell further behind in the race to finish among the Top 8 in the conference standings, who advance to the Big 12 Tournament in November.

The Tech game was going to be tough for the Cowgirls. Texas Tech entered the contest without a loss and are among the best teams in the country. The Red Raiders’ contest with TCU on Sunday was broadcast on ESPN2, which was the league’s first women’s soccer game broadcast on ESPN. Tech came out of that match with a 1-0 win and remained undefeated. The Red Raiders lead the conference with 16 points.

The eighth-place teams in the Big 12 have nine points — Arizona and Colorado. If the Big 12 Tournament started on Sunday, one of those teams would not make the field. The Cowgirls, after failing to claim a point this week, are now five points out of the eighth spot.

The loss to UCF was especially frustrating. The Knights entered the week with just four points and were tied with Oklahoma State. They won their mid-week game and then by beating the Cowgirls on Sunday, UCF finished the week with 10 points. Now, UCF would be safely in the Big 12 Tournament field.

The game was tied for more than 67 minutes before UCF made a penalty kick to take the lead in the match. Ainsley Moy scored on the PK and then claimed another goal three minutes later to put the Cowgirls in a hole it wasn’t going to get out of. They tried, as Jada Moorman scored their only goal in the 75th minute. But UCF’s Tyra Ericksen gave the Knights some cushion with a penalty kick.

Oklahoma State has five matches remaining. That’s potential for 15 points. But OSU is 0-4-1 since upsetting TCU and time is running out.