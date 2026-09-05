Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Host Southeast Missouri Looking for Win

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls want to get the bad taste of Thursday’s tie out of their mouths when they face Southeast Missouri on Sunday.

The match starts at 1 p.m. at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater and is the third straight home match for the Cowgirls. It’s their first opportunity to move past their 1-1 tie against San Diego State on Thursday.

Addy Lang kept the match from ending with San Diego State walking away with a victory. The Cowgirls junior scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute of the match and Oklahoma State hung on to walk away with a draw for the second time this season.

Sunday’s match will be the next-to-last match before Oklahoma State starts Big 12 action on Sept. 17. Here is a preview of Sunday’s match.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

Southeast Missouri at Oklahoma State

Coming up big in her first start as a Cowgirl! 😤#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/gu4PY35BJw — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 4, 2026

Neal Patterson Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Date, Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Anna Berghall); Radio/Streaming: Varsity Network App and OSU radio network (Ryan Breeden and Jeremy Cook, OSU)

Records: Oklahoma State, 2-2-2; Southeast Missouri: 1-3-1

Last Result: Oklahoma State tied San Diego State, 1-1 (Thursday); Southeast Missouri lost to Missouri, 5-0 (Friday).

Series History: This is the first time that OSU and SEMO have met in women’s soccer.

About Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State is still struggling with consistent offense after six matches. The Cowgirls have scored more than one goal in just two matches so far, with a 3-1 win over Stephen F. Austin and a 6-1 win over Grambling State. Otherwise, Oklahoma State has been outscored 8-3 in its two losses and two ties.

When the Cowgirls have the edge in shots, shots on goal and corner kicks they tend to win matches. But they didn’t win those categories against San Diego State and was fortunate to come away from that match with the tie.

About Southeast Missouri: SEMO was in Missouri on Friday, which means their match with OSU will its second in three days. SEMO’s only win this season came against Southern Illinois in the season opener. Since then, the Redhawks haven’t won a match, going 0-3-1. Sunday will also be their second straight game against a power conference opponent. Rachel Krezter and Hayley Hogenmiller each have a goal, which are the only two goals the Redhawks have scored this season.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will host Central Arkansas on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ Southeast Missouri will travel to St. Louis on Wednesday.