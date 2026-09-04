Oklahoma State Cowgirls Soccer Rallies for Tie Against San Diego State

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls soccer team were staring at a third loss this season before Addy Lang stepped in.

The first-year Cowgirl scored her first goal of the season and her first with OSU in the 75th minute of the match to help Oklahoma State (2-2-2) wrap up a 1-1 tie with the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium.

The Cowgirls have yet to beat a power conference team this season, though they’ve only had two tries. But OSU is now 2-0-2 against teams from other conferences. The other tie was in the season opener against Sam Houston.

Addy Lang’s Equalizer

Lang entered in the 61st minute of the second half and took a penalty kick for the Cowgirls after a foul by SDSU’s Lily Boudet. Lang made it look easy, sneaking it past the goaltender to tie the match.

The junior from Overland Park, Kan., played for Florida in 2025 and St. Louis in 2024. Based on her bio, this is her first collegiate goal.

San Diego State claimed the lead in the 17th minute of the game as Naima Castro scored her second goal of the season, with an assist from Alexyz Nakamoto.

Avery Bass took her first start in goal for the Cowgirls and that was the only goal she allowed. She finished the contest with three saves.

San Diego State led the game in shots with 14 to Oklahoma State’s 12. OSU has three saves in goal to SDSU’s two, with all five saves coming in the first half. San Diego State had six corner kicks to Oklahoma State’s two and OSU had 18 fouls to SDSU’s 16. Officials handed out five yellow cards to San Diego State to Oklahoma State’s two.

The Cowgirls were hoping to build on their 6-1 win over Grambling State last weekend. Now they head into this weekend’s action hoping to claim that third win of the season. Oklahoma State will host Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Neal Patterson Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+.

After that match, the Cowgirls get a week off before they host the Central Arkansas Bears in their final non-conference match of the season on Sept. 13. Following that, Oklahoma State begins Big 12 Conference action at home against TCU on Sept. 17 as the Cowgirls hope to get back to the Big 12 Tournament in November.