Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Seek Next Win Over San Diego State

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls hope to make it two wins in a row when they host the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Neal Patterson Field.

It’s the first of two matches this week going into Labor Day Weekend. After this weekend, the Cowgirls have one more tune-up before opening the league slate against TCU on Sept. 17.

The Cowgirls (2-2-1) are coming off a 6-1 win over Grambling State in which they scored six goals in the first 45 minutes of the contest and cruised to the win. Emma Jensen, who was a two-time All-American at Northwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to OSU, had a goal and two assists in the game. She scored 53 goals and dished out 20 assists in her juco career.

The Cowgirls are two weeks away from their Big 12 opener against TCU on Sept. 17. Here is a preview of Thursday’s match.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

San Diego State at Oklahoma State

Neal Patterson Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Date, Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Anna Berghall); Radio/Streaming: Varsity Network App and OSU radio network (Ryan Breeden and Jeremy Cook, OSU)

Records: Oklahoma State, 2-2-1; San Diego State: 3-1-0.

Last Result: Oklahoma State def. Grambling State, 6-1 (Aug. 30); San Diego State def. Pacific, 7-0 (Aug. 27).

Series History: Oklahoma State leads the series, 1-0. The Cowgirls won the last meeting, 3-0, in 2024 in San Diego.

About Oklahoma State: The Cowgirl offense blew up against the Tigers, as Jada Moorman scored twice and Sonora DeFini, Addy Lang and Laudan Wilson each scored once. It was the most goals the Cowgirls have scored in a game this season. OSU’s trend so far has been to play well against non-power conference teams but struggle with power conference teams. The Cowgirls have outscored their three non-power conference opponents, 10-2. But against Oklahoma and Mississippi State the Cowgirls were outscored, 6-1. For OSU to win on Thursday they need the edge in shots, shots on goal and corner kicks. That’s been the formula in their victories and their tie.

About San Diego State: The Aztecs have had the same pattern. Their three wins have come against non-power conference opponents by a combined score of 10-0. But their one loss came to then-No. 10 Washington, 1-0. Katie Senn scored two goals for the Aztecs against Pacific, with Naima Castro, Rory Schank, Victoria Miller, Alexis Leath and Maya Stinson each scoring one goal. The Aztecs have a knack for shutting teams out. SDSU has shut out its opponent in three of four matches in 2026 and five of its last eight matches going back to 2025.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will host Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Neal Patterson Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+. San Diego State continues a road trip through the Big 12 with a match at Texas Tech on Sunday.