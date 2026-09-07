Oklahoma State’s Dominant Win over Southeast Missouri Just What Cowgirls Needed

When the Oklahoma State Cowgirls get to Big 12 action they're going to have to play exceptional defense. Consider Sunday an example of exceptional.

The Cowgirls defeated the Southeast Missouri Red Hawks, 2-0, behind an incredible game defensively in which the Cowgirls only gave up one shot on goal by the RedHawks. It was a stifling defensive performance they gave Oklahoma State (3-2-2) room to control the tempo of the contest.

After tying San Diego State on Thursday, it was just what Oklahoma State needed to boost its confidence as it prepares for a week off before it hosts Central Arkansas next Sunday. After that it's a steady diet of Big 12 action beginning on Sept. 17 when the Cowgirls host TCU, the defending Big 12 regular season champions.

OSU’s Dominant Win over SEMO

Perfect execution



Taryn ➡️ Keaton ➡️ Sonora#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/ZwFZgZ0ebc — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 6, 2026

When Oklahoma State wins it typically wins in three key areas. That includes shots — where they had the 25-1 edge — and shots on goal, where it had an 8-0 edge. Even though the Redhawks (1-4-1) had a shot, it wasn’t a meaningful one. That’s how good OSU’s defense was. The Cowgirls also had 11 corner kicks to SEMO’s two.

Southeast Missouri was coming off a loss to Missouri on Friday, so the Redhawks were playing on less than 48 hours rest.

Sonora DeFini and Keaton Mitchell had OSU’s two goals and oddly enough each set up the other with an assist.

In the 28th minute, DeFini sent a header into the net off a header from Mitchell. She was set up by a cross from Taryn Thibeau. It was DeFini’s third goal of the season and made the team’s leader in goals — temporarily. She would have to share that honor after Mitchell’s goal in the second half.

DeFini is one goal shy of her season total from her freshman campaign of a year ago.

Mitchell scored her third goal of the season, as she fired away from at least 20 feet away from the goal with a shot she sent into the far post.

Goalkeeper Avery Bass recorded the first shutout of her OSU career. She played four seasons at Central Oklahoma before transferring to OSU for her senior year. While with the Bronchos, made 51 career starts and racked up 206 saves while recording 22 shutouts.

Oklahoma State gets a week to tune things up before it's non-conference finale against Central Arkansas, which is set for 11 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN+.