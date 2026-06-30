Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra Taking Hard Way Toward First PGA Tour Card

Eugenio Chacarra’s PGA Tour bio looks pretty bare. That could be changing soon.

The former Oklahoma State golf star, who spurned a path toward the PGA Tour when he left college in 2022, is trying to earn his first PGA Tour card on a harder path — on the DP World Tour.

The Spainard is third in the Road to Dubai Rankings, the official standings for the Tour, after playing 16 events. His latest feat was a victory at the DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia, which made him the DP World Tour’s third back-to-back winner this season. Three weeks earlier, he won the KLM Open at The International.

The 26-year-old only needs to remain the Top 10 of the Road to Dubai Rankings to automatically earn a PGA Tour card for next year.

Eugenio Chacarra’s Pro Path

Eugenio Chacarra. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Chacarra played at Oklahoma State, where he rose to as high as No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and was a first-team all-American. He made waves in 2022 as he exited college. He passed on his automatic qualification on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s feeder circuit, to join LIV Golf. The competing tour made waves with big purses and a team concept, but LIV players were not allowed to play on the PGA Tour.

He quickly made waves on LIV Golf. He won the Invitational Bangkok by three shots over former major champion Patrick Reed in 2022. His team, the Fireballs, won the team title in that event. But Chacarra didn’t last long on LIV. He moved on from LIV but didn’t have a path back. The PGA Tour hadn’t yet begun a process of welcoming back players that moved to LIV, much less one that never played on the PGA Tour.

So, Chacarra moved to the DP Tour, formerly the European Tour. In 2025 he won the Hero Indian Open on a sponsor’s exemption, which offered him DP World Tour status the rest of that season. That gave him a chance to pursue his PGA Tour card for 2026. But he finished No. 36 in the final rankings.

This year he’s in much better shape. He’s earned 2,107.79 points and is nearly 1,000 points ahead of the 11th place player in the standings. But the schedule starts the Closing Swing next month at the Genesis Scottish Open. The following week, the Open Championship will be at Royal Birkdale in England. There are 14 tournaments left before the schedule closes at the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Champions events in November.

If he’s in the Top 10 by season’s end, his next stop will be the PGA Tour as a full-time member.