DP World Tour Winner Andrea Pavan Suffers Injury After Falling Down Elevator Shaft

Ahead of this week’s South Africa Open, two-time DP World Tour winner Andrea Pavan was involved in a scary accident, falling down multiple floors through an elevator shaft, according to Monday Q Info. Pavan withdrew from the tournament because of his injuries.

Pavan was at his accommodations for the week in Stellenbosch, South Africa, when the elevator door opened. But there was no car for him to step into. Instead, Pavan fell multiple floors and suffered severe injuries, although they are not life-threatening. Monday Q Info’s report stated that Pavan was in surgery for hours after the fall. His specific injuries are unknown at this time.

This is definitely a freak accident you don’t hear about often. Hopefully, Pavan will recover from his injuries and return to the golf course at some point soon.

Pavan is from Italy and plays on the European Tour. He has won two DP World Tour titles: in 2018 at the D+D Real Czech Masters and in 2019 at the BMW International Open. He has never made the cut in a PGA Tour major tournament.

The winner at this week’s Investec South African Open Championship will earn a spot in April’s Masters tournament.

