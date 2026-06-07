Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Could Be an Absolute Beast in 2026-27

The Oklahoma State Cowboys golf program is always among the best in the country. This season was no different.

The Cowboys reached the NCAA Championships for the 77th time in 79 years. Preston Stout won individual medalist honors while the team reached the match play semifinals before losing to Auburn. Stout’s title was cold comfort. But it came with an invitation to the U.S. Open and next year’s Masters.

The Cowboys are always good. But next year they could be great, perhaps one of the best teams in program history. Here are three reasons why.

Everyone Is Back

Take in the fan’s eye view of the closing birdie at the 72nd hole by NCAA champion @preston_stout8. #GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/nIGbYUquUL — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) June 4, 2026

Yep — everyone is back. All five players that went to the NCAA Championships are set to return to Stillwater another season. That includes Stout, the Big 12 champion and Big 12 player of the year, along with NCAA regionals medalist Eric Lee. Plus, Gaven Lane, Ethan Fang and Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson.

The only player out of eligibility is senior John Wild. Head coach Alan Bratton has his lead five, along with Henry Guan, Brady Catalano, Collin Bond and Jaxon Bandelier, assuming no one decides to transfer.

Why would any of them? They play for one of the best programs in the country, one that cranks out future PGA Tour champions and contends for national titles every year.

A Summer of Opportunity

A lot for this group to celebrate. The best part? They are far from finished. #GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/RTPWsw2NS1 — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) June 3, 2026

This summer the Cowboys are going to be everywhere. Stout is set to play in the U.S. Open as the NCAA medalist gets an automatic pass into the tournament, which will be at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton N.Y., from June 18-21. Lee is going to try and qualify, and Bratton told The Golf Channel after the team’s elimination that Stout was going to be Lee’s caddy.

Stout, Lee and Lane have already qualified for the U.S. Amateur. All these opportunities are just going to sharpen up a group of players that are among the best in the country.

The Cowboys Have a Grudge Now

Not the finish we wanted, but much to celebrate this season. In the end, we earned the 59th top-five NCAA showing in program history. #GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/ZShhz6P7Dr — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) June 3, 2026

Oklahoma State had a team good enough and deep enough to win a national championship, which would have been the program’s 13th all-time. Many of the players were part of the Cowboys’ 2025 NCAA champions.

But the semifinal match with Auburn didn’t go their way. In fact, the Cowboys were swept, 5-0. In match play that’s like losing the NBA Finals in four games. It doesn’t go down well.

So now you have an ultra-competitive group of golfers who play for one of the proudest programs in the country and they have an axe to grind? Great players find motivation anywhere and everywhere. All Bratton has to do is let that simmer for 12 months.