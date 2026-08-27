Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Face Key Showdown with Bulldogs

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls soccer team is heading on the road for the first time this season when they face Mississippi State on Thursday.

The contest is OSU’s (1-1-1) only road trip before Big 12 Conference play begins in mid-September. It is also the Cowgirls’ second and last match against a power conference team before the opener against TCU. Oklahoma State lost its first power conference game with Oklahoma last week in the first Bedlam Series game of the 2026-27 campaign.

After the Mississippi State game, the Cowgirls have four matches to prepare for their Big 12 opener against TCU on Sept. 17. Here is a preview of Thursday’s match.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

Another one 🚫



Logan Marks records her second save of the night! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Dte1PaLMRI — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) August 21, 2026

Oklahoma State at Mississippi State

MSU Soccer Field at Starkville, Miss.

Time: 5 p.m. (game time changed due to weather concerns).

TV: SEC Network+ (Cody Blaszczak & Henry Zapata); Radio/Streaming: Varsity Network App and OSU radio network (Ryan Breeden and Jeremy Cook, OSU)

Records: Oklahoma State, 1-1-1; Mississippi State: 3-0-0.

Last Result: Oklahoma def. Oklahoma State, 2-0 (Aug. 20); Mississippi State def. Southern Miss, 4-0 (Aug. 23).

Series History: The series is tied 1-1. Mississippi State won the last meeting, 1-0, on Aug. 31, 2025, in Stillwater.

About Oklahoma State: New midfielder Keaton Mitchell has already found a home in Stillwater. The senior scored two goals against Stephen F. Austin in the second game of the season. That matched the two goals she scored in 49 career games with Tennessee before her transfer. Gracie Bindbeutel scored OSU’s only other goal of the season, which was against Sam Houston, and it was her first goal in nearly two years after missing the 2023 season and most of the 2025 season with separate ACL injuries. Goalkeeper Logan Marks has made eight saves in three matches and played every minute of the season.

About Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents, 9-1, in three games but this will be their first game against a power conference opponent (South Alabama, UAB and Southern Miss). Three MSU players already have at least two goals this season. Kati Anne Shepherd has three goals, along with an assist, while Hailey Johnson and Laila Murillo each have two goals. Jenny Harrison is the goalkeeper, and he’s allowed one goal in 252 minutes. She also has three saves.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will host Grambling State on Sunday at noon at Neal Patterson Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+. Mississippi State will host Alcorn State at 6 p.m. Sunday in Starkville.