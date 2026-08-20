Big 12 Releases Oklahoma State’s Conference Schedule for 2027 Season

The Big 12 Conference released the league schedule for softball on Thursday, giving the Oklahoma State Cowgirls their path back to a Big 12 title.

The Cowgirls will play eight series during a nine-week league slate in which they get an off weekend from March 25-28.

It all leads up to the league’s tournament at Devon Park in Oklahoma City from May 15-18. The winner gets the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls lost to Arizona State in the semifinals last season, were an at-large bid in the tournament and reached the superregionals before losing to Nebraska.

Oklahoma State’s 2027 Big 12 Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowgirls outfielder Tia Warsop. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowgirls get a rematch with Arizona State on the conference slate’s second weekend from March 18-21. It will be Oklahoma State’s first home series in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State opens the league schedule on the road from March 11-14 at Houston.

OSU did not play Houston in league action a season ago but faced Arizona State in Tempe in a three-game series and went 1-2.

The first weekend of April takes the Cowgirls to UCF with a series against the Knights, who like the Cowgirls and the Sun Devils went to super regionals a season ago. OSU hosted the Knights last season and went 1-2.

The Cowgirls have back-to-back home series after that against Iowa State and Baylor, both of which OSU played a season ago. Oklahoma State went 2-1 against the Cyclones in Ames and swept Baylor in Waco. Following that, OSU heads to Kansas to face the Jayhawks from April 22-25. OSU went 2-1 against Kansas last season.

The final two series are against Texas Tech — a team OSU did not play last season — and BYU, which the Cowgirls went 2-1 against in Stillwater. This season’s series is in Provo.

Oklahoma State played Utah and Arizona last season but will not play them in 2027.

The Cowgirls have one of the highest-rated transfer classes in the country which includes SEC pitchers Delainey Everett of Mississippi State and Payton Kennedy of Ole Miss; a pair of two-way players that can pitch and hit in Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis and All-Big 12 performer Maddie Hartley of Houston; and former Utah catcher Kennedy Proctor.

2027 Big 12 Softball Schedule

March 11-14

Oklahoma State at Houston

March 18-21

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

March 25-28

No Conference Series

April 1-4

Oklahoma State at UCF

April 8-11

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

April 15-18

Baylor at Oklahoma State

April 22-25

Oklahoma State at Kansas

April 29-May 2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

May 6-9

Oklahoma State at BYU

May 13-15

Big 12 Softball Tournament (Devon Park in Oklahoma City)