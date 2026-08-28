Oklahoma State Soccer’s Loss to Mississippi State Shows Troubling Trend

Thursday's game with Mississippi State represented an opportunity for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls soccer team.

It was a chance for a bit of redemption after dropping their Bedlam Series game to Oklahoma. But more importantly, it was the Cowgirls’ final opportunity to test themselves against a power conference team before they square off with TCU in their Big 12 opener on Sept. 17.

The Horned Frogs are the defending Big 12 champions. The Cowgirls need to know where they stand as they go into that matchup.

Oklahoma State lost to Mississippi State, 4-1, on Thursday in Starkville, Miss. With four games in the books, it's easy to see a trend that is leading the Cowgirls to lose games against power conference teams and to either win or tie games against non-power conference teams.

The Trend Oklahoma State Has to Battle

Heads up, Cowgirls on top!



Brenna Rowlett sends it in off the corner kick#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/msjCY6DPgU — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) August 27, 2026

Mississippi State outshot Oklahoma State, 11-6, and had six shots on goal to OSU’s 1. The Bulldogs also has seven corner kicks to the Cowgirls’ three.

If once is a coincidence, then twice is a trend. When Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State the Sooners also dominated those categories. The Sooners led in shots (13-5), shots on goal (5-0) and corner kicks (8-4). Put the two games together and the Cowgirls have huge deficits in all three areas. That’s 24-11 in shots, 11-1 in shots on goal and 15-8 in corner kicks.

Mississippi State built its lead on goals from Eden Nicholson, Hailey Johsnon, Kyle Switalski and Reganne Morris. The Bulldogs used that volume of opportunities to put the Cowgirls in a hole early and with just one shot on goal, that made it impossible for Oklahoma State to catch up. Brenna Rowlett had OSU’s goal, with Addy Lang handling the assist. It gave OSU a momentary 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma State’s first two games were against Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin and if not for a defensive lapse in the first half against Sam Houston the Cowgirls would be 2-2 instead of 1-2-1. But in those two games Oklahoma State dominated all three of those key stat areas.

Against those two schools Oklahoma State led 43-12 in shots, 18-6 in shots on goal and 21-4 in corner kicks.

The Cowgirls have dominated teams they're supposed to dominate and struggled against the kinds of teams they're going to play in Big 12 play and must be competitive against if they want to reach the Big 12 tournament.

It's a troubling trend that the Cowgirls must spend the next few weeks trying to correct, even though they won't have a power conference team on the schedule. Oklahoma State’s next game is on Sunday at home against Grambling State at noon.