Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Seek Bounce-Back Win over Houston

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have a win and a loss against Texas-based teams in Big 12 play so far. They’ll seek a second win against Houston on Sunday.

The Cowgirls opened Big 12 play last week with a surprising victory over Big 12 favorite TCU at home. They followed that up with a 2-1 loss to Baylor on Thursday, a match that was tied at 1-1 at the break before Baylor broke the tie to claim the victory.

It’s clear this Cowgirls team is better than a year ago, when it only won four matches overall and failed to get into the Big 12 Tournament.

Game time is set for noon. Here is a preview.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

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Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week @averymbass doing her thing in the first half#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/WSwpXF8cAC — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 25, 2026

Oklahoma State at Houston

Carl Lewis International Complex, Houston Texas

Date, Time: Sunday, noon

TV: ESPN+; Radio/Streaming: N/A

Records: Oklahoma State, 5-3-2 (1-1-0); Houston: 6-1-3 (2-0-0)

Last Result: Oklahoma State lost to Baylor, 2-1, Thursday; Houston def. Iowa State, 2-1, Thursday.

Series History: OSU is 2-0 all-time. The two teams met in Stillwater in 1998 and 2024, the latter of which was their first Big 12 match since Houston joined the league in 2023.

About Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls had their chances to beat Baylor, which would have been a ranked win and would have extended their unbeaten streak to six matches. But, the Bears broke a 1-1 tie with a goal in the second half and then held on for the victory. OSU still has more wins this season than it had a year ago (four).

Laudan Wilson had the only goal for the Cowgirls against Baylor, boosting her season total to three Sonora DeFini and Keaton Mitchell lead the team with four goals. Emmy Hedden has four assists to lead Oklahoma State, which DeFini and Emma Jensen adding three each. Hedden is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Avery Bass gave up both goals to Baylor on Thursday but has only allowed four goals this season in five starts and seven matches. She’ll pass 500 minutes played in the Houston match. She is also the reigning Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week.

About Houston: While 12 different Cougars have scored goals this season, the player to watch is Bailey Cate, who leads the team with four goals. She scored the go-ahead goal in their win over Iowa State on Thursday.

This is turning into Houston’s most successful season since joining the Big 12 Conference. Beating Iowa State was just the program’s second Big 12 win ever. Houston has not won three-straight conference games since 2021.

Houston is strong in goal too. Houston goalkeepers have combined for six shutouts this season.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will host Arizona on Friday. Houston will host West Virginia on Friday.