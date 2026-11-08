Oklahoma State Wrestling Sets Lineup for Opening Dual Meet with Drexel

The Oklahoma State Cowboys begin their 2026-27 dual season on Sunday by hosting the Drexel Dragons at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowboys set their starting lineup for the match and it is filled with seven nationally-ranked wrestlers against the Dragons, who are also making their season debut.

Oklahoma State enters the match as the No. 2 team in the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll as they begin their quest to win a team national championship.

Here is Sunday’s lineup.

Oklahoma State Lineup vs. Drexel

Oklahoma State’s Jax Forrest. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lineup, along with weight class, is below.

Rocklin Zinkin (125 pounds)

Jax Forrest (133 pounds)

Jayden Raney (141 pounds)

Sergio Vega (149 pounds)

Landon Robideau (157 pounds)

Casey Swiderski (165 pounds)

Alex Facundo (174 pounds)

Michael White (184 pounds)

Cody Merrill (197 pounds)

Dreshaun Ross (heavyweight)

Forrest, Vega and Robideau are the three wrestlers who are all coming off individual national titles last season. Forrest and Robideau are still in their weight classes from a year ago while Vega has moved up a weight class after winning a national title at 141 pounds.

Entering the season Forrest is ranked No. 1 in his class, as is Robideau. Vega and Merrill are ranked No. 2 in their respective classes. Swiderski is No. 5, Facundo is No. 12 and Raney is No. 15. Raney is back after winning his weight class at the Michigan State Open on Saturday.

Zinkin, White and Ross are unranked. Both are part of Oklahoma State’s No. 1 freshman class and won their collegiate invitational debuts last weekend at the Cowboy Invitational.

The Cowboys’ next mat will be a non-conference dual match with Nebraska on Friday at GIA. It’s a matchup of former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals the night before the Cowboys host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in football.

Drexel at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Jax Forrest talks with coach David Taylor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Varsity Network App (Karsten Melton)

Records

Drexel: 0-0 (Drexel finished first at the Mercyhurst Open on Nov.1)

Oklahoma State: 0-0 (OSU finished first in the Cowboy Invitational on Nov. 1)

Head Coaches

Drexel: Matt Azevedo

Oklahoma State: David Taylor

History: The Cowboys are 3-0 against the Dragons in dual matches, dating back to 2007-08. Their last meeting was in 2021-22 with the Cowboys winning, 45-0. That was the first time the two teams met in Stillwater. The other two matches were in Philadelphia (2019-20) and Hampton, Va. (2007-08).