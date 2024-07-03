Three Cowboys Honored With Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Three Cowboys earned honors for their work in the classroom and in their respective sports.
On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced its Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Of the nine winners in men’s and women’s sports, three Cowboys earned the nod for their sport.
Zach Ehrhard was honored with the award in baseball. He finished the semester with a 3.84 GPA while majoring in sports management. On the field, Ehrhard was a significant part of OSU's hosting another NCAA Regional.
Ehrhard finished the 2024 campaign with a .330 batting average and did not miss a game for the Cowboys. Starting 59 of his 61 appearances, Ehrhard had 77 hits, 57 RBIs and 14 home runs. He also had seven stolen bases and a fielding percentage of .993.
The Big 12’s winner in men’s tennis was OSU star Isaac Becroft. Along with being the most experienced player returning for the Cowboys next season, Becroft had an impressive 2024 campaign.
Although his 3.79 GPA as a finance major helped him win this award, his play on the courts was instrumental in OSU's NCAA Tournament appearance and first-round win. Becroft finished the year with a trip to the Round of 16 in doubles alongside Tyler Zink. Becroft had a 15-3 record in singles play, splitting time on Courts 2 and 3.
Finally, OSU athlete Alex Maier earned the men’s track and field award from the conference. Maier is also a two-time Big 12 cross country Scholar-Athlete of the Year, holding a 3.80 GPA in electrical engineering technology. Maier is an eight-time All-American and recently competed in Olympic trials for the US.
