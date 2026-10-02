How Oklahoma State Softball Just Finished Off Class of 2028 Foundation

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls landed the final commitment it needed to build a strong foundation for its Class of 2028 softball recruiting class.

Earlier this week Ella Tinsman announced her commitment to Oklahoma State via social media. The key part of the commitment is that Tinsman gave head coach Kenny Gajewski and his staff the one position it had not landed a commitment to that point — pitcher.

Tinsman is considered Softball America’s (subscription required) No. 60 prospect nationally, No. 21 in the circle and No. 3 in the state of Nebraska. The Hastings, Neb., product struck out 189 hitters and had a 0.84 ERA with Hastings High School last spring.

She’s the latest commitment to a class that is swelling with talent and now has pieces at every key area Gajewski was looking for this fall.

OSU Softball’s 2028 Recruiting Class

I am beyond blessed and excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Oklahoma State University to continue my academic and softball career as a Cowgirl!



Thank you @OSUcoachG @carrieeberle @Coach_Shippy @bergy_9 for this amazing opportunity!! 🤠🧡 pic.twitter.com/N6m919MjrD — Ella Tinsman (@ellatinsman2028) October 1, 2026

While the OSU softball team is playing exhibition matches in October, the players that have committed to the Cowgirls have to wait until November to sign with the program during the early period.

Oklahoma State had five players committed for the 2028 class, all of which had announced their commitment through their social media accounts.

That list includes Peyton Cleary, a four-star player from Kansas City, Mo., who can play shortstop; Jazzy Centers, who plays for Sluggers Heucker/Noorwood; Keira Scott from Blanchard, Okla., who can play multiple infield positions; Madelyn Card from Norman, Okla., who can play first base, center field and other positions; and Rhymee Rutherford, who is also from Oklahoma, and can play outfield.

This is part of a pipeline of young talent on its way to Stillwater that will join the seven true freshmen that are part of the Cowgirls this season. Assuming Tinsman signs, she’ll compete with true freshmen Kennedy Allen and Peyton May for innings in 2028.

The fall scrimmage schedule continues this week with a game against Wichita State on Friday, followed by a home game with Oklahoma Christian on Oct. 8, a trip to Langston on Oct. 11 and a home game with Oklahoma Baptist on Oct. 13.

The biggest fall game will be at Arkansas on Oct. 17. Arkansas went to the Women’s College World Series last season and the two teams met in regionals in 2025. Oklahoma State ends the fall slate with a game against Murray State on Oct. 27.

Coming off a super-regional appearance that included a series loss to Nebraska, the Cowgirls have several key pieces returning including infielder Aubrey Jones, infielder Rosie Davis, infielder Karli Godwin and outfielder Tia Warsop.

Gajewski and his staff augmented the roster through the transfer portal, snagging several key players including pitchers Delainey Everett (Mississippi State) and Payton Kennedy (Ole Miss). He landed a two-way player in Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis, who can pitch and hit. The Cowgirls landed a pair of Big 12 transfers in Maddie Hartley of Houston and Utah transfer Kennedy Proctor. Hartley was an all-Big 12 performer last season while Proctor is the projected starting catcher.