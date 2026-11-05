How Oklahoma State Softball’s Ava Salcedo Flip Boosted Fortunes for 2028

Apparently flipping recruits isn't just the domain of the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team. The softball team can do it too.

In a move that set the stage for an impressive early signing period class next week, the Cowgirls managed to flip Ava Salcedo from Grand Canyon earlier this week. She announced the decision on social media.

The move keeps the Washington High School senior home, as she preps just outside of Norman. It's also the second commitment for the Cowgirls from a school in their arch-rival’s backyard.

Oklahoma State stands to get plenty from Salcedo, assuming she signs next week.

Ava Salcedo’s Commitment Makes Seven New Cowgirls

She’s a proven winner, having helped Washington High School win two straight Class 3A state titles. She also helps OSU at two positions of need — outfield and left-handed bat. She can also pitch, but she’ll likely move into an outfield role in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State stands to lose some talent in the outfield after the 2027 season and Salcedo should be back-fill for the position and, given her credentials, has the chance to land some meaningful playing time right away. But the same could be said for the rest of the class.

She’s the seventh player to commit, the most recent since Hastings, Neb., product Ella Tinsman announced her commitment in October. One of the nation’s best pitching recruits, she product struck out 189 hitters and had a 0.84 ERA in 2026.

The rest of the commits are all position players, including Peyton Cleary (Kansas City, Mo.), Jazzy Centers (Macon County HS, Lafayette, Tenn.), Keira Scott (Blanchard, Okla.), Madelyn Card (Norman, Okla.) and Rhymee Rutherford (Pryor, Okla.). Many of them can play multiple positions, something that head coach Kenny Gajewski appeared to prioritize for this cycle.

OSU just wrapped up its fall scrimmage season and is hoping to better last season’s trip to the NCAA super regionals, where the Cowgirls lost to Nebraska in two games. Several stars from last year’s team are back, including infielder Aubrey Jones, infielder Rosie Davis, infielder Karli Godwin and outfielder Tia Warsop.

Gajewski put together a well-respected transfer class to help bolster the team’s biggest weakness, pitching, after the departure of Ruby Meylan. He signed pitchers Delainey Everett (Mississippi State) and Payton Kennedy (Ole Miss), along with a two-way player in Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis.

The Cowgirls also landed a pair of Big 12 transfers in Maddie Hartley of Houston and Utah transfer Kennedy Proctor. Hartley was an all-Big 12 performer last season while Proctor is the projected starting catcher.