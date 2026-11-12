Oklahoma State Softball Announces First Wave of Class of 2027 Signings

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced its signing class on Wednesday. It came with six players and at least one commitment unannounced as of yet.

The early signing window opened on Wednesday and lasts for the next week. It includes all sports except for football. OSU can continue to sign players until the early deadline passes. The next window is in April. These players will join the program for the 2027-28 season.

One commitment — Ava Salcedo — was not included on the list. She committed last week but can sign any time before the deadline.

Cowgirls Sign Six

Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The remaining commitments signed, which gave OSU one of the top classes in the country. D1 Softball selected OSU as the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, while Softball America / Rivals ranked the Cowgirls at No. 18 overall.

Three members of the class are among the Top 100 ranked prospects in the nation, with five in the top 150. Half of the class includes position players, and the other half includes pitchers that can play a position.

Alexis Nisyrios, a pitcher and infielder, is a four-star player who was ranked No. 52 overall by Softball America and the top player in the class. She plays for Kingswood Oxford in South Windsor, Conn. Entering the season she’s thrown 325 innings over 63 career high school games, logging a 0.78 ERA, 607 strikeouts and .096 batting average against. As a batter she has 31 home runs.

The other players with pitching experience include Hunter Quentel and Camden Mack.

Quentel is from Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas, and is a Top 100 recruit. As a pitcher and hitter, she’s helped Kingwood to a pair of state titles and a 106-17-1 record. Mack, who plays at Dension High School in Texas, won 13 wins in the circle last season finished with a 1.08 ERA. She also had 273 strikeouts over 143 innings pitched.

The position players include needed depth at catcher. Kynli Garrett from Elgin, Okla., is a catcher and infielder while Janie Goldin of Buford, Ga., is a catcher and outfielder. Both are four-star recruits. Garrett was Oklahoma’s No. 3 overall prospect and has a career .512 batting average to go along with 147 RBIs, 47 doubles, 19 triples and 40 homers. Goldin is a multi-sport athlete who was the No. 11 catcher nationally.

The remaining signee is Reagan Evans, an infielder from Sedro-Woolley, Wash. Last season she slashed .535/.576/1.186 with a 1.762 OPS, 12 homers and 53 RBIs in the 2026 spring season en route to first team all-state honors. She won a state title as a freshman.