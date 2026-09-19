Oklahoma State Cowgirls’ Latest Softball Commit Comes from Sooners’ Backyard

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team picked up their fourth commitment for the Class of 2028 on Saturday and she’s right out of the University of Oklahoma’s backyard.

Madelyn Card, who is from Norman, Okla., and plays for Norman North High School, announced her commitment to the Cowgirls on Saturday via social media. She is also playing for Oklahoma Athletics Fastpitch.

The 5-7 senior can play first base, center field and other positions and gives head coach Kenny Gajewksi a versatile player to work with for the future.

OSU’s Fourth Softball Commitment

It’s official! I’m a Cowgirl! Thank you to my parents, family, friends, and all the coaches who have supported me over the years! Huge thank you to my @OKAs2010Madden coaches and teammates because none of this is possible without this team! Lastly, thank you to @OSUcoachG… pic.twitter.com/1JsJCQMesO — Madelyn Card (@MadelynCard0) September 19, 2026

Card follows three other players who announced their commitment to the Cowgirls earlier this month. That includes Peyton Cleary, a four-star player from Kansas City, Mo., who can play shortstop. Jazzy Centers, who plays for Sluggers Heucker/Noorwood in Tennessee, announced her commitment last weekend She was followed by Blanchard, Okla., prospect Keira Scott, who can play multiple infield positions.

This year’s roster could be a guide to how many players Gajewski and his staff are targeting on the trail. OSU has seven true freshmen on the roster, led by pitchers Kennedy Allen and Peyton May.

Coming off a super-regional appearance that included a series loss to Nebraska, the Cowgirls have several key pieces returning including infielder Aubrey Jones, infielder Rosie Davis, infielder Karli Godwin and outfielder Tia Warsop.

Gajewski and his staff augmented the roster through the transfer portal, snagging several key players including pitchers Delainey Everett (Mississippi State) and Payton Kennedy (Ole Miss). He landed a two-way player in Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis, who can pitch and hit. The Cowgirls landed a pair of Big 12 transfers in Maddie Hartley of Houston and Utah transfer Kennedy Proctor. Hartley was an all-Big 12 performer last season while Proctor is the projected starting catcher.

While the 2027 schedule isn’t out yet, the Big 12 has released OSU’s conference opponents for 2027, which includes home series with Arizona State, Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech, and road series against BYU, Kansas, UCF and Houston.

Gajewski and his staff are working to prepare their team for the 2027, one filled with solid returning players and transfers alike. The fall season begins on Wednesday with a game against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Following that, the Cowgirls host Seminole State on Sept. 30 before hitting the road to face Wichita State on Oct. 4.

Oklahoma State has five more fall games in October, including a home game with Oklahoma Christian on Oct. 8, a trip to Langston on Oct. 11 and a home game with Oklahoma Baptist on Oct. 13.

The biggest fall game will be at Arkansas on Oct. 17. Arkansas went to the Women’s College World Series last season and the two teams met in regionals in 2025. Oklahoma State ends the fall slate with a game against Murray State on Oct. 27.