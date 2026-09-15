Cowboys Insider: Why Oklahoma State Softball Scoring Big on Recruiting Trail

September is only halfway done, and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team already has three players committed for its Class of 2028.

It's not unexpected that the Cowgirls would make a splash, but the speed with which they're doing it is interesting. All three players made their commitments by Sunday, with at least one noting that she's been waiting to commit for a while.

It shows the hard work that head coach Kenny Gajewski and his staff have been doing, not just in signing players through the transfer portal but in building relationships with recruits so they can get recruits to make decision early — and to their benefit.

OSU’s Class of 2028 Softball Class Grows Fast

The first to commit was Peyton Cleary, a four-star rated recruit by Softball America (subscription required). What's notable is that Cleary made her commitment on Sept. 6 and was on campus just a couple of weeks before that. It’s not hard to make the connection for a player ranked among the Top 125 in the country.

The next to commit was Jazzy Centers, a corner infielder who boasts a powerful bat. She’s a Top 100 player who is with Sluggers Heucker/Noorwood for her senior year. In her commitment post she wrote, “I’ve waited a long time to say these words… I’m a COWGIRL!”

Keira Scott also announced her commitment last weekend. The Cowgirls kept the in-state product from Blanchard, Okla., who can play multiple infield positions.

There's an advantage to getting commitments early. It allows the Oklahoma State staff to target areas of interest with more focus knowing what they already have committed. It makes projecting what next year's roster will look like a little bit easier, even in an era where talent turns over from year to year thanks to both graduation and to transfers. Plus, it shows other potential commitments that the Cowgirls are building a team that can compete in the future.

It doesn't hurt that Oklahoma State has been highly successful the past several years under Gajewski, including multiple Women’s College World Series appearances. It also doesn't hurt that Oklahoma State is coming off a super-regional appearance. It also doesn't hurt that the Cowgirls lured one of the best transfer portal classes in the country, one that was among the Top 10 at Softball America.

Players want to be a part of successful programs. It's the biggest reason why all three players committed before the middle of September. They know who they want to play for and they're ready to line up to head to Stillwater. It's why the Cowgirls remain one of the best softball programs in the country.