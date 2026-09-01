How Lexi Kilfoyl Became Oklahoma State Softball’s First AUSL All-Star Cup Champion

Lexi Kilfoyl was the No. 1 overall pick in the AUSL 2025 draft. Last weekend she claimed the organization’s top individual prize.

Kilfoyl was named the AUSL All-Star Cup Champion after an impressive All-Star Cup season in which she finished with a 3-1 record with 1.98 ERA in 17.1 innings. She led her Team Kilfoyl into the final game against Team Klingler, led by Baylee Klingler.

The unique format gives players at different positions points based on their play and their team’s play. But how she won the award is what solidified Kilfoyl as one of the league’s best players, as detailed by WBSC.com.

How Lexi Kilfoyl Won All-Star Cup Championship

2026 AUSL All-Star Cup CHAMPION sounds sooo good 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZagcMmomXr — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) August 31, 2026

After the game ended, Klingler was in the league in MVP points. But there was one last hurdle — the MVP votes. Both players and fans cast ballots for their selections and when the votes were counted Kilfoyl had accumulated enough votes and points to re-take the lead from Klingler and win the Cup.

She finished with 1,072 points, including 162 statistical points and 750 win points.

“I was shocked,” Kilfoyl said to reporters after the game. “At the end of that game, it didn’t even feel like I should have won that, but they trusted me and said, ‘Just one outing doesn’t define you.’”

She won the Cup against 45 players who played in 12 games in the month of August. To keep things balanced, teams are redrafted before each series.

Kilfoyl was one of the players to beat for the Cup going into the event. With the Chicago Bandits, she went 6-0 with a 1.95 ERA. Plus, she’s finished second in points in the Cup in 2024 and was named the rookie of the year before she finished ninth in the Cup in 2025.

It makes her a force to be reckoned with for the AUSL’s future — and for Team USA.

Next up for Kilfoyl is the WBSC Women’s World Cup Group C stage from Sept. 12-16 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. She was one of 16 players selected to represent the United States in a tournament that will help determine the field in the World Cup finals in 2027 in Australia. It will also help her make her case to earn a spot on the 2028 U.S. Olympic team. The games are Los Angeles, but Oklahoma City will host the softball portion.

She has two gold medals in international play with the 2017 Junior Women's Softball World Championship and the 2019 WBSC U-19 Women's Softball World Cup.

She started her collegiate career at Alabama but transferred to Oklahoma State and became the Big 12 pitcher of the year and an all-American in 2024 after she went 26-5 with a 1.20 ERA and 152 strikeouts as she helped the Cowgirls reach the Women’s College World Series for the fifth straight year. She also helped Alabama to the WCWS in 2021.