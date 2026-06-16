Oklahoma State's Tia Warsop to Play for Great Britain in Softball World Cup

Many college athletes spend their summers abroad. For Tia Warsop, the Oklahoma State star be representing her native country in international play.

Warsop is part of the Great Britain national team which is set to play in the Lima Group of the Softball World Cup next month in Lima, Peru. The tournament is one of three group stage events in the tournament. The others are in Prague, the Czech Republic, and in Oklahoma City. The top teams will advance to the 2027 Women’s Softball World Cup in Australia and will help determine the six-team field for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Warsop is playing for Great Britain because she was born in Northampton, England.

Tia Warsop and Great Britain at the World Cup

And finally for Great Britain's Senior National Team... it's Tia Warsop!⭐️



Tia is an @cowgirlsb cowgirl, the 2023 British Softball Federation Player of the Year and she loves her fishing 🤠🎣🥎



📸 Jakub Kurak, Patrick Mohr pic.twitter.com/Yh9g5qGm3j — Great Britain Softball Women’s National Team (@GBWomenSoftball) June 15, 2026

Great Britain is one of six teams playing in the group stage in Lima, Peru. The others are Japan, Peru, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Japan (No. 1) and Puerto Rico (No. 3) are the highest-ranked countries in the group. Great Britain is No. 12.

Great Britain will open action in group play on July 14 against Japan, part of a tripleheader at the Villa María del Triunfo Sports Complex Field in Lima. Great Britain will play Peru on July 15, followed by the Philippines on July 16. Great Britain wraps up the single round-robin group action with a doubleheader on July 17 against Puerto Rico and then Venezuela.

The experience should be great preparation for Warsop, who is coming off a great junior season for the Cowgirls after they reached super regionals for the first time since 2024. Oklahoma State lost to Nebraska in two games.

Warsop led the Cowgirls with a .338 batting average, along with a .403 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage. She had six doubles, two home runs and 27 RBI in 54 games, with 40 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts.

She didn’t earn All-Big 12 honors in 2026, but she was selected All-Big 12 second team in 2025 after she finished with a .348 batting average, with four doubles, three triples, 36 runs and 13 RBI. She was also named NFCA Second Team All-Region.

Warsop is one of three returning players that will be a cornerstone of next year’s team, along with Rosie Davis and Karli Goodwin. So far, the Cowgirls have snagged two commitments from Big 12 players in the transfer portal.

Last weekend, Utah catcher Kennedy Proctor and Houston infielder and pitcher Madison Hartley made their commitments to play for the Cowgirls in 2027.