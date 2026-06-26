Payton Kennedy Latest Oklahoma State Softball Transfer Portal Commitment

The transfer portal window for softball closed earlier this week. But that doesn’t mean players can’t commit and be signed.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls landed another potential pitcher for their 2027 roster as former Ole Miss pitcher Payton Kennedy committed to join the program, per On3.

Kennedy wasn’t used much by the Rebels last season. She appeared in three games, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. But the San Clemente, Calif., product was considered one of the top players in the country entering college. She was Extra Innings Softball’s No. 25 overall prospect.

With the departures of Ruby Meylan, Rylee Crandall and Preslee Downing, the last of which transferred to North Texas, the Cowgirls are trying to collect as much pitching as possible for next season.

Oklahoma State’s 2027 Pitching Staff

Former Ole Miss pitcher Payton Kennedy has committed to Oklahoma State https://t.co/Ku7eshLETQ pic.twitter.com/TgO1xeomW2 — Brady (@BradyVernon) June 26, 2026

The only two holdover pitchers on the Oklahoma State roster right now are Makala Smith and Madison Hoffman. The pair combined to throw 2.2 innings last season. So, the bulk of the innings left the program after the Cowgirls’ super regional loss to Nebraska.

Kennedy will be just the latest pitcher to join the roster. Oklahoma State has two freshmen entering the program — Chandler, Okla.’s Kennedy Allen and Corona, Calif.’s Peyton May.

The Cowgirls have also taken in transfers with pitching experience. Former Mississippi State hurler Delainey Everett recently transferred after helping the Bulldogs to the Women’s College World Series and claimed the win in the WCWS-clinching victory over Oklahoma.

Plus, OSU signed two utility players that can pitch, Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis and Houston’s Maddie Hartley. Lewis saw significant time in both seasons in Madison, while Harley was one of the Big 12’s best hitters and was rarely asked to pitch.

Meylan was one of the best pitchers in the country and in two seasons she was named an all-American in both campaigns. She was good enough to land a spot in the AUSL briefly with the Spark in Oklahoma City. Her body of work certainly played a role in helping head coach Kenny Gajewski and his staff bring in several talented pitchers this offseason.

None of them have Meylan’s credentials, though. The Cowgirls are surely hoping they can create a solid staff in the aggregate while one or two of them rise to the occasion and become reliable starters.

Oklahoma State’s ability to reach super regionals next season will likely hinge on it. One or two of Kennedy, Everett or the like have to pay off.