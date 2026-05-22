One Swing Dooms Oklahoma State in Softball Super Regional Loss to Nebraska

Oklahoma State knows things aren’t going its way when pitcher Ruby Meylan leaves the game in the third inning.

When Meylan left the circle with no one out in the third inning, the Cowgirls were down 5-0 in Game 1 of their softball super regional against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. RyLee Crandall replaced her, but the Cowgirls ended up losing, 8-1, on Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

One swing set the tone for Nebraska (50-6), which was its 25th straight game. The Cowgirls (41-16) found it impossible to recover. Now, OSU needs to win Game 2 on Saturday at 4 p.m. central to stay alive for a berth in the Women’s College World Series.

How Oklahoma State Lost to Nebraska

In two words? Jesse Farrell. The UNLV transfer had been one of Nebraska’s top power hitters this season. She entered the game with a .306 batting average but her 16 home runs was second on the team behind Huskers star Jordy Frahm, who had 19 home runs.

After the suspension of the game, Hannah Coor was at first base after the final play on Thursday. Hannah Camenzind singled and Ava Kuszak followed that by striking out swinging. Farrell stepped in against Meylan and hit her 17th home run of the season, setting of the sold-oud Nebraska crowd and giving the Huskers a 3-0 lead.

In the third inning Farrell struck again. Camenzind set her up again with a walk to first base. Kuszak followed that with a double to put two runners ahead of Farrell, who singled up the middle to score both and make it a 5-0 game. After Samantha Bland doubled, Meylan was done. It was recognition that OSU would need her on Saturday in Game 2.

Meylan left the game having allowed eight hits and seven earned runs in two innings, with two strikeouts and a walk. The runs allowed was a career high. Crandall pitched two perfect innings. Makala Smith made her season debut in the circle in the fifth. Preslee Downing also pitched in the sixth.

Farrell went 2-for-4 with 5 RBI for the Huskers while starting pitcher Jordy Frahm threw a complete-game five-hitter.

Oklahoma State only managed one run, which came on a solo home run from Kayla Godwin in the sixth inning.

The game started on Thursday night, but a two-hour weather delay forced the NCAA to postpone the game and reschedule it for Friday.

OSU is seeking a return to the WCWS after a one-year absence. This is their sixth super regional appearance in seven seasons, and the previous five trips resulted in a trip to Oklahoma City. Nebraska has not been to the WCWS since 2013 and his hosting a super regional series for the first time.

Lincoln Super Regional

At Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Game 1: Nebraska 8, Oklahoma State 1

Game 2: Saturday, 4 p.m. – TV ESPN

Game 3: Game time and date will be announced if game is necessary, TV TBA

Records: Oklahoma State, 41-15; Nebraska: 49-6

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Nebraska, No. 1/No. 1