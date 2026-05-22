Oklahoma State Softball Super Regional Opener with Nebraska Rescheduled

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls will pick up Game 1 of their best-of-three super regional softball series where it left off on Friday afternoon.

The NCAA rescheduled Game 1 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for 4 p.m. Friday at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., after the game was suspended with one out and one runner on for the Cornhuskers in the bottom of the first inning due to thunderstorms and lightning. OSU and Nebraska both released the new start time.

Nebraska’s Hannah Camenzind will be at the plate when the game resumes.

Game 1 will start from that point. Notably, the Cowgirls and Cornhuskers will not play a second game on Friday. Game 2 was originally scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. The NCAA is using the originally scheduled Game 2 slot to play Game 1.

Along with that, the NCAA set the remaining schedule for the series. Game 2 will be Saturday at 4 p.m. Game 3 will be Sunday at a time to be determined if the game is necessary.

OSU-Nebraska Game 1 Recap

Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski talks with Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Lexi McDonald. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game was suspended at 8:23 p.m. local time with Nebraska’s Hannah Coor at first base and one out against OSU starting pitcher Ruby Meylan. Coor reached on a fielder’s choice groundout to Cowgirl shortstop Aubrey Jones, whose throw to first base was high and pulled Lexi McDonald off the bag. Jordy Frahm, who singled to lead off the inning, was forced out at second.

Camenzind had not taken a pitch from Meylan when the game was delayed. At one point the game was scheduled to restart at 10:10 p.m. but that time passed without a resumption of play. Shortly after the game was postponed with another round of storms heading to the area.

Frahm was Nebraska’s starting pitcher as well as its leadoff hitter. In the top half of the frame, she retired OSU’s Claire Timm and Karli Godwin before yielding a two-out single to Rosie Davis. McDonald and Frahm engaged in an 11-pitch at-bat, during which McDonald fouled off five pitches in a row, before she struck out.

The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. OSU is seeking to return after seeing its five-year streak of appearances ended last year. The Cornhuskers are pursuing their first WCWS berth since 2013.

Lincoln Super Regional

Since we didn’t play softball tonight, here’s a dance party instead 💃#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/wmj71PX3XK — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 22, 2026

At Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Game 1: Friday, 4 p.m. – ESPN2 (resumption of Game 1)

Game 2: Saturday – 4 p.m. – TV TBA

Game 3: Game time and date will be announced if game is necessary, TV TBA

Records: Oklahoma State, 41-15; Nebraska: 49-6

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Nebraska, No. 1/No. 1