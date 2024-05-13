OSU Softball: Cowgirls Land No. 5 Overall Seed In NCAA Tournament
Oklahoma State found out its path to the Women’s College World Series.
The Cowgirls are the No. 5-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they will host a regional at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.
OSU welcomes in Kentucky, Michigan and the University of Northern Colorado, which begins on Friday with Kentucky taking on Michigan at 3 p.m. Oklahoma State takes on Northern Colorado the same day at 4:30 p.m.
This marks the fourth straight season that the road to the WCWS runs through Stillwater, and OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said being able to host a regional is special for a multitude of reasons.
“Just an honor to represent our school, our conference, our state, Stillwater and Payne county,” Gajewski said. “It’s just an amazing thing.”
The Cowgirls ended their regular season on a high note, taking the series over Oklahoma. Despite taking down the Sooners, OSU fell to BYU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
After the conference tournament, the team went down to Broken Bow, Oklahoma, where they spent the weekend leading up to the selection show on Sunday.
OSU catcher Caroline Wang got her first taste of the trip this weekend, and she said it was nice to get away from softball for a weekend.
“It’s definitely refreshing,” Wang said. “For months now, our focus is just softball, softball, softball. It’s refreshing and it’s fun.
“We hang out with each other outside of softball at home, but it’s never everybody all together at one time. It’s a lot of fun and refreshing to take a breath before it really comes down.”
OSU’s contest against Northern Colorado will be streamed on ESPN+.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.