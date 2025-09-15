Cowboy RTC Superstar Zahid Valencia Claims World Gold in Dominant Fashion
In a performance for the ages, the name Zahid Valencia was etched even deeper into Oklahoma State wrestling lore. The Cowboy RTC wonder boy stormed through the 2025 Senior World Championships on his way to capturing his first world title at 86kg with a level of dominance that left the wrestling world on the edge of their seats. The California native, who trains daily with the elite Cowboy Regional Training Center crew back in Stillwater, outscored five international foes 49-0 across two blistering days, proving once again why he's the future of American freestyle wrestling.
Valencia's campaign began Saturday in Arena Zagreb with a masterclass in the round of 32. Facing India's Mukul Dahiya, the Cowboy RTC member unleashed a barrage of takedowns and turns, securing a 10-0 technical fall in just 2:35. It set the tone for one of the most impressive runs in wrestling in which no points were conceded. It was a run that highlighted how impressive he has become under the training of David Taylor and his crew at the RTC.
The round of 16 against Algeria's Fateh Benferdjallah followed suit. Valencia's explosive shots and airtight defense stifled any offense, leading to another 10-0 tech fall at 2:43. By now, the field knew what was coming, but stopping him proved impossible. Valencia was a man on a mission and that mission was well within his grasp.
In the quarterfinals, Latvia's Ivars Samusonok fell victim to Valencia's never-ending pressure. When the smoke had settled, it was yet another 10-0 decision that propelled the Cowboy into the semifinals as the first American finalist. There, he faced two-time world champion Kamran Ghasempour of Iran, who’d dropped from 92kg like Valencia. The RTC star controlled the match, countering attacks and piling up points for a 7-0 shutout, a tactical masterpiece that solidified his path to gold.
Sunday's final against Japan's Hayato Ishiguro, a 2024 Olympian who’d routed Valencia 11-0 at the 2023 Zagreb Open, was a chance for redemption. Valencia seized it, overwhelming Ishiguro with a 12-0 technical fall. His offense was unstoppable, his defense impenetrable, securing the first U.S. medal of the championships. Valencia's shutout streak stole the spotlight in a field full of heavy hitters.
Back in Stillwater, the Cowboy faithful celebrated the victory of one of their own. Valencia not only put the wrestling world on notice, but he also showed just how special the state of the Cowboy RTC is. His move from a 2023 world bronze at 92kg to gold at 86kg signals a wrestler at his peak. The Cowboy RTC continues to shape champions, and Valencia’s flawless run proves Oklahoma State wrestling remains a global force, with huge future aspirations.