OSU Commit Jax Forrest Facing David vs. Goliath Moment in Final X
Oklahoma State commit Jax Forrest is preparing for one of the biggest years of his life. In just a few short months, Forrest will be tackling his senior year of high school. From his last first day of his senior year to eventually walking across that graduation stage, Jax is just your everyday 17-year-old kid... but this one is far from ordinary.
Forrest has erupted into the spotlight as one of the most promising wrestlers in the 2026 class. For the non-wrestling fans, think of Forrest as Lebron James coming out of high school. He has not only won matches against some heavy hitters, but he has done so in the senior division.
On July 14, Forrest will once again load up his sling in an effort to slay yet another giant. Jax is set to take on two-time World medalist Vito Arujau in a best-of-three series. It will be the first time that the two spartan combat teammates face off on the mat.
Forrest has been straight torching the Senior level over the past year with wins at the Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier and a fourth-place finish at the U.S. Team Trials at 57 kg. He also logged impressive senior-level victories over the likes of Seth Gross, Nathan Tomasello and Nahshon Garrett.
This is easily his biggest test of his career when he takes on No. 1 Vito Arujau. He is best known for his dominance in the 61 kg weight class, where he won the Senior World title in 2023 and followed it up with a bronze medal in 2024.
Forrest is looking to do something special in Fargo's Final X showdown with Vito. If he can pull off the upset victory, he will join fellow high schooler PJ Duke (Penn State commit) on the US Senior World Team.