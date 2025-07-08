OSU Commit Jax Forrest Facing David vs. Goliath Moment in Final X

Jax Forrest knows he's going to have to be better than he wrestled at the Open to beat Vito Arujau next week.



Jax/Vito will wrestle off in a best-of-3 series at Fargo for the final World Team spot (61kg) on July 14th. Live on Flo.



Full @baschamania w/ @JaxForrest6:… pic.twitter.com/YnYUfMASZJ