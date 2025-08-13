OSU Commit Michael White: 'I Will be a National Champion'

Congrats to Caiden Underwood (120) & Michael White (190) on advancing to the IHSAA State Wrestling Finals today! Both won their opening round match last night and are now guaranteed a podium finish. Good luck today gentlemen! @lnhswildcats ⁦@ltgoodnews⁩ ⁦@BigG_zus⁩ pic.twitter.com/vrUc4kiiqI