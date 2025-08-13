OSU Commit Michael White: 'I Will be a National Champion'
As I closed out a short conversation with new 2026 Oklahoma State wrestling commit Michael White, he had found a way to leave me speechless. "I will be a National Champion Mr. Skieens," White said with such confidence. It was a bold statement from a kid who has only been wrestling for four years, but White is a different animal.
OK State on SI recently caught up with White following his commitment to coach David Taylor and the Cowboys and asked him about his early years and how they shaped him into the wrestler he is today.
“I would describe the early years of wrestling as just fun and games,” White said, “But I started taking this sport more seriously after my freshman year. I attribute it to my head coach, Aven, and my assistant coach Tommy Cash, who both inspired me to love the sport as much as them.”
Growing up in what he calls “a bad situation,” White found purpose on the mat.
“As I continued to improve, I realized this was my ticket out,” he added. “I was just hungry to win and fight because I know if I attacked the next day, the next practice with everything I got and stayed coachable, there’s not a lot in my way.”
What makes White’s rise even more remarkable is his rapid ascent in just four years of wrestling. Most elite prospects have a decade of mat time under their belts, but White’s at a level that’s turning heads nationwide.
When asked what keeps him coming back to wrestling, he didn’t hesitate.
“I was immediately drawn to the fact that wrestling allowed me to channel my aggression and gave my life more structure,” White said. “I was lucky enough to have a coach who saw my potential early on and invested in me (Coach Aven). This has enabled me to progress at a pretty rapid pace.”
That structure and mentorship turned a raw talent into a polished competitor, with a work ethic that’s already drawing comparisons to Cowboy greats.
So why the flip from Minnesota, a top-tier program, to Oklahoma State? White’s visit to Stillwater sealed the deal.
“As soon as I got out to Stillwater, I was impressed by the depth of the room and level of potential training partners,” he said. “I’ve also really enjoyed my time with the coaching staff. I look forward to rolling with and learning from guys like Coach Caldwell and Coach Taylor. Past that, I felt like the Oklahoma State gunslinger/point-scoring mindset aligns really well with my style and mentality.”
For a program with 34 national championships, White’s pledge is a reminder that Stillwater remains a destination for the nation’s best. From a kid who clawed his way from rock bottom to a future Cowboy star, Michael White’s story is one to watch. Get ready, Stillwater... Mikey White is ready for his moment in the spotlight.