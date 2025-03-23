OSU's Wyatt Hendrickson Upsets Gable Steveson for Heavyweight National Championship
It was one of the most highly anticipated wrestling matches of the season and with the world tuning in, Oklahoma State senior Wyatt Hendrickson was hoping to pull of the impossible. Hendrickson had been perfect for the Cowboys all season long and had become the face of the program. All that was left for the senior heavyweight was a date with the most dangerous wrestler in all of the land.
With 'Copperhead Road' blaring through the standing room only arena, Oklahoma State captain Wyatt Hendrickson made his way to the mat to take on No. 1 ranked Minesotta wrestler Gable Steveson. Stevenson had been the most dominant wrestler in collegiate sports this season. He is an Olympic champion, WWE Wrestler and NFL player. Many thought Steveson would stroll to the National Championship but they forgot to tell Wyatt Hendrickson.
Hendrickson took to the mat draped in the American flag while Steveson gave him a ferocious stare down. The two titans of the sport were ready to put their undefeated season records on the line with a heavyweight National Championship on the line.
The two gladiators fought tooth and nail for the first two periods of the match. Steveson held a narrow 4-2 lead late in the third period when the inevitable happened. With less than 30 seconds left on the clock, Hendrickson swung for the fences. Hendrickson shot in on Stevenson and snagged a single leg which turned into a double leg. Hendrickson found himself on top as the clock dwindled down. The three point signal was awarded to Hendrickson and Gable gave one last ditch effort to even the score, but Hendrickson warded off the attack.
Hendrickson collapsed to the mat as the Oklahoma State coaching staff mobbed the NCAA champion. He saluted President Donald Trump before hugging the current president who was there in support of the troops.
"I set off for a goal to be the champion at the beginning of the year. I didn't care who I had to go against. When Gable joined I said let's do it, I love hard wrestling. I want to wrestle the best and to be the best you got beat the best... and I did," said Hendrickson following his National Championship victory over No. 1 ranked Gable Steveson.
Wyatt Hendrickson helped mold something special at Oklahoma State. First year head coach David Taylor had a vision for the program and Saturday night proved that the future is bright for Oklahoma State wrestling. Hendrickson is a National Champion and his name will forever be remembered for what took place in that circle.