5 Changes Ole Miss Baseball Must Make After College World Series Exit

Ole Miss went into the postseason looking to make a great run in the College World Series.

However, the Rebels, despite being 5-0 in regional play, dropped two games in Omaha, dropping game one to North Carolina after a bullpen collapse late in the game and seeing elimination in their second loss to Troy.

If the Rebels want a chance for Omaha in 2027, some serious revamps to the pitching staff will have to be done from top to bottom. A few Rebels on the 2026 team are going to either get drafted or depart from the team coming into next spring, and Mike Bianco will have to use the transfer portals to get Ole Miss in a competitive position next year.

Add More Reliable Starting Pitching

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott (26) pitches against the Troy Trojans during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Improving the weekend rotation is the number one priority for Ole Miss as they head into the offseason, either through developing the pitching they currently have or going hard in the transfer market. More than anything, Ole Miss had some bullpen collapses towards the end of Omaha, which ended up being the downfall of the team.

The Rebels could potentially lose the whole 2026 rotation in 2027, with Hunter Elliott, Taylor Rabe, and Cade Townsend all being eligible for the MLB draft, and all have been put on mock drafts as prospects for the majors. Ole Miss early in this portal season have replaced these guys with Mavrick Rizy a 6-foot-9 RHP out of LSU, and Charlie Wilcox out of Georgia Tech.

Improve Situational Hitting

Ole Miss Rebels' Judd Utermark (27) hits the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels displayed offensive power all season long; however, the team relied on home runs a lot and had a low walk rate compared to the rest of the NCAA. Ole Miss will be losing key lineup players such as Judd Utermark, Tristian Bissetta, Will Furniss and, Collin Reuter, a combined 59 home runs the Rebels are losing from the lineup.

The Rebels have already lost utility player Brayden Randle to the transfer portal, who batted .458 over Ole Miss's Omaha run. Mike Bianco quickly picked up outfielder Tray Hawsey from the transfer portal out of Louisiana Tech.

Strengthen Bullpen Depth

Ole Miss' Hudson Calhoun (23) pitches against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with a strong bullpen for much of the season, the College World Series was a reminder that there is a need for more reliable relief pitching late in games when going up against the best lineups in the country. Having one more seasoned closer-type pitcher, along with several other high-leverage relievers, will be essential for the Rebels.

Mike Bianco has brought in 6-foot-9 RHP Mavrick Rizy from LSU who had a 4.22 ERA over 21.1 innings pitched striking out 28. Expect more transfers for a newly renvoated bullpen going into 2027.

Improve Defensive Consistency

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels shortstop Owen Paino (6) hits a single against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ole Miss was one of the better teams defesnively in 2026, finishing middle of the pack in the SEC, 8th in errors made, and had a .978 fielding percentage.

Players such as Hayden Federico, Owen Paino, and Austin Fawley, who were key defensive pieces for the Ole Miss lineup, will have another year to shine at Swayze Field.

Be More Aggressive in the Transfer Portal

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Worcester Academy pitcher Mavrick Rizy during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In today’s world of college baseball, it pays dividends to fix any problems as soon as possible through the transfer portal, and Ole Miss simply cannot remain inactive after experiencing such disappointment during this postseason.

The Rebels need players who can pitch and have experience leading their teams. Mike Bianco bringing in three transfers already this early is a good sign for Rebel fans.

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