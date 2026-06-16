Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco Emotional After College World Series Exit

The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team had their best season since 2022, finishing as one of the top eight teams in the country.

Although they were the first team out, the resilience behind the Rebel uniform endures a lifetime. Head Coach Mike Bianco made this clear by thanking three seniors who made a big impact.

Bianco was emotional during his tribute to the team following their tough loss to the Troy Trojans. One thing that remains a fact is that he loves his job, his team, and Ole Miss.

Saying Goodbye

This is tough watching Bianco get choked up like this after today’s game. This guy loves Ole Miss and loves his players.



Like he said, thank you, Seniors 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1g35efhsN0 — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) June 15, 2026

Saying Goodbye

Bianco did not thank players like Judd Utermark and Will Furniss for being perfect; instead, thanking them for sticking around in the bad seasons, the seasons that ended before Omaha was a chance.

Utermark became Ole Miss’ home run king, tallying up a career total of 51 home runs, topping the 39-year -old program record of 48 home runs.

Ole Miss Judd Utermark vs. Iowa at Oxford-University Stadium in Oxford, Miss. | Bruce Newman/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Furniss was another steady contributor for Ole Miss, finishing his career with over 200 hits and a .472% slugging percentage. On the first baseline, he has a putout of 911 in his career.



As for Hunter Elliott, the final 2022 national champion, he concluded his career with a 3.86 ERA and 327 strikeouts throughout his 56 games played. He has the opportunity to become a Rebel once again, but that would require waiving his eligibility for the MLB draft.

Oxford Loyal

These three players were consistent players and the only returners from the 2023 team. Bianco said how thankful the trio was to stay in Oxford.

“Just so proud of those guys,” Bianco said. “Just told them on the field how indebted I am, the coaches are. And Ole Miss and all of the fans are indebted to these guys for righting the ship and getting us back here.”

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco returns to the dugout after a mound visit during the game against Mississippi State | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hard times were notable, with the program in the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, even hosting a 2025 Regional, which led to Murray State upsetting the Rebels.

Even without the opportunity to win in their own regional, they chose to finish their senior year at Ole Miss, which ultimately led to their first Omaha appearance in four years.

What made Utermark, Furniss, and Elliott so valuable was not just their production on the field. Still, their commitment to the program when leaving would have been the easier and possibly more successful choice. They experienced the lows of seasons that fell short of expectations, yet remained committed to helping Ole Miss return to the national stage.

Their leadership fostered the culture that fueled the Rebels’ 2026 run, leaving a standard for the next generation of players to follow. While their statistics will be remembered, their loyalty to the program may be the legacy that lasts the longest.

Rebel Nation wholeheartedly agrees with Bianco; losing these three is painful.

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