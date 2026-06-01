Dom Decker and Ole Miss Baseball Reflect on Regional Win After Walk Off Single

Ole Miss baseball defeated Arizona State in extra innings this past weekend at the Lincoln Regional to advance to its first Super Regional in four years.

The Rebels outscored opponents by five runs, 18 to 13, while the pitching staff struck out 33 batters over the course of 33 innings.

Ole Miss went to extra innings twice and managed to use just three pitchers in both games they went into extras.

All three of the Ole Miss wins were come-from-behind wins.

"Proud of my guys, we played well," Bianco said after the game. "A better word than 'well' is tough, the entire weekend... our guys handle hard well."

Cleaner Baseball to come

An umpire talks with Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though the Rebels fought and got the win, head coach Bianco did not avoid the elephant in the room, either, and took his players to task over their sloppy performance.

"Well, you know, if you don't play well, you lose... tonight we didn't play well," Bianco said. "Tonight we made a lot of mistakes... we didn't make plays, we didn't make pitches, had some tough at-bats at the wrong times... but credit to these players for their toughness and their perseverance."

Bianco was also extremely proud of his pitchers for the toughness they showed throughout the regional.

"I thought Townsend wasn't himself tonight, but it might've been the gutsiest performance of his career against a really, really good offense," Bianco said. "Will Libbert, I thought, was the difference in the game for us... And of course JP Robertson at the end... another great outing and eating up innings for us."

Offense doesn't quit

Ole Miss infielder Dom Decker (12) hits the ball during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we mentioned earlier, all three of these regional games were come-from-behind wins. The Rebels were led by Hayden Federico, who batted .500 on 14 at-bats with an extra base hit and only three strikeouts. Not far behind him was Brayden Randle, who also hit .500 but on four fewer at-bats. Will Furniss batted .385 on the weekend, too, while Tristian Bissetta had two monster homeruns.

Dom Decker had himself a solid weekend, having three walks and three runs as well as the walkoff that sent Ole Miss to the super regional.

"Just tried to get something elevated," Decker said. "Cannon Golding is one of the fastest guys in the country, so if I get it anywhere out in the outfield, I know he's gonna score."

Ole Miss will either head to Auburn to take on the Tigers in the Auburn Super Regional if the Tigers can take care of business versus Milwaukee tonight.

If Auburn loses, Ole Miss will fly home happy to Oxford, where the Rebels will get to host the Super Regional for the first time since 2009.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.