Ole Miss Baseball's Resilient Performances Punch Ticket to Super Regional

History has a way of repeating itself.

Last season, Dom Decker was part of a Murray State Racers squad that crushed the NCAA Tournament dreams of Ole Miss, knocking the Rebels out of the Oxford Regional and bringing a bounce-back season to an unceremonious close. This year, however, Decker is a Rebel himself, and he provided the final tally for Ole Miss to win the Lincoln Regional in extra innings over Arizona State on Sunday night.

That's just part of Ole Miss baseball's resilient weekend as the Rebels overcame multiple spots of adversity to advance to their first Super Regional since the national championship team did it in 2022.

Ole Miss Overcame Multiple Counts of Adversity to Reach 2026 Super Regional

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on during the ninth inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Let's start with Friday night's game against Arizona State in the opening round. A back-and-forth game got through nine innings tied at six, and it took 14 innings total and an end time of about 1:15 a.m. for Brayden Randle to finally come through for the Rebels with a walk-off single, taking down the Sun Devils 7-6 and advancing to the winners' bracket of the Lincoln Regional.

The next night, Ole Miss faced host Nebraska, and it seemed that the Rebels were well on their way to punching their ticket to the regional finals as they held a 6-3 lead entering the ninth. It was then, however, that the skies erupted, and the game was suspended until noon Sunday due to inclement weather.

Ole Miss eventually earned the three outs necessary to secure the win over the Cornhuskers (despite allowing plenty of traffic on the basepaths), and that set up the Rebels with a date against the winner of Nebraska and Arizona State on Sunday night.

A win on Sunday night would send the Rebels to the Supers, but a loss would force a deciding Game 7 on Monday between Ole Miss and ASU. Early on, it looked like things were trending in favor of the latter of those two options as Rebel starter Cade Townsend was not his sharpest, throwing five innings of four-run (three earned), seven-strikeout baseball while allowing five walks. The Rebels fell behind the proverbial eight ball early as Dean Toigo hit a leadoff home run in the first, and the Sun Devils pushed across two more runs in the second to put up a 3-0 lead.

A pair of RBI from Randle and Decker drew the Rebels back within one, and in the third inning, Tristan Bissetta hit a solo home run to straightaway center field to tie the game at three.

That momentum for Ole Miss was short-lived, however, as a wild pitch in the fourth brought home another run for Arizona State that gave the Devils a 4-3 lead. That's where the score remained until the seventh, when Rebel catcher Austin Fawley hit a double off the left field wall that scored Hayden Federico, giving the game its 4-4 score that would eventually, once again, send the game to extras.

This is where some heroes come into play for the Rebels. After a Fawley strikeout, Collin Reuter drew a walk and was substituted at first by the speedy Cannon Goldin. Then up stepped pinch hitter Luke Romine, who entered the day with just two hits on the season (2-for-18). A wild pitch moved Goldin to second, and a seeing-eye single by Romine drove him to third. Then, Dom Decker roped a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Goldin and gave the Rebels a 5-4 win.

That's a lot of storylines filled with extra baseball and bad weather, highlighted by some unlikely heroes for the Rebels. The point is this: even at times when Ole Miss didn't play its best baseball this weekend, it swept its action in the Lincoln Regional and is now just two wins away from Omaha and the College World Series. The Rebels await the winner of the Auburn Regional (either Auburn or Milwaukee) to determine their opponent and location for the Super.

If four-seed Milwaukee pulls off the unthinkable and wins the regional on The Plains, Ole Miss will host a Super Regional next weekend. If Auburn rallies and wins the final games in its home park, the Rebels will be bound for the road against an SEC rival with a trip to Omaha on the line.

That will be a daunting task, if it comes to pass, but Ole Miss has already cleared one set of hurdles with some tight (and strange) games this weekend. The focus now is in preparing to win a weekend and punch a ticket to the CWS.

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