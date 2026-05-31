Keep Trucking: How Ole Miss Can Clinch A Super Regional Birth

After 14 long innings against Arizona State last Friday, Ole Miss found itself in the winners' bracket, going to face Nebraska, the No. 13 seed in these NCAA regional games. Ole Miss and Nebraska battled eight and a half innings before getting to the bottom of the ninth, before the weather took a turn for the worse.

The Rebels and Cornhuskers resumed play with no outs in the bottom of the ninth the very next day, and Ole Miss slammed the door after a little bit of suspense. Nebraska had first and second with no outs before a ground ball to Utermark rolled two. Two batters later, Owen Paino closed the game out, taking the ground ball himself to second.

Taylor Rabe - Electric

May 15, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe makes a pitch against Alabama in the final week of the regular season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The true ace for the Rebels this spring and summer has been Taylor Rabe, and he proved that against the Cornhuskers this weekend. The Sophomore tossed six innings, giving up just one run on two hits and nine strikeouts.

The Ole Miss bats were just enough to topple the Cornhuskers as the Rebels put up six runs across nine innings of play. Dom Decker, Hayden Federico, and Will Furniss all combined for multi-hit games, tallying up seven of the nine Ole Miss base knocks.

Regional Final - Cade Townsend

Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend (10) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss has had great pitching in this whole regional. From last Friday versus ASU, when Hunter Elliott went five tough innings and was relieved by Walker Hooks, who went 5.1 innings, and Hudson Calhoun, who slammed the door going 3.2 innings. Ole Miss only using three pitchers across 14 innings was a huge win in itself no matter the outcome of the game.

We already talked about the electric Taylor Rabe start Saturday versus Nebraska, and now its Cade Townsend's turn to replicate that against Arizona State who beat Nebraska 11-1. The Rebel offense needs to do what it has done all year: get them on, get them over, and get them in.

One More Game

Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta (32) celebrates after hitting a home run during a college baseball game between Ole Miss and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss hasn't made the super regional in four years. What else happened four years ago? The Rebels went on to win it all. All signs pointing in the right direction for Ole Miss as the offense is clicking at the right time and the pitching looks solid.

Ole Miss will face a tried ASU as they play just three hours after there victory versus Nebraska. Ole Miss though they had to resume for 20 minutes will be well rested and Walker Hooks and Hudson Calhoun haven’t pitched since Friday night leaving the pen ready to rock and roll.

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