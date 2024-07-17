Former Ole Miss RHP Grayson Saunier Announces Transfer Destination to SEC Foe
Right-handed pitcher Grayson Saunier was one of many Ole Miss Rebels baseball players who entered the transfer portal this offseason, and on Wednesday, he officially announced his new destination.
Saunier has committed to a new SEC foe for Ole Miss in the form of the Texas Longhorns. He announced his decision on social media, and you can view the post below.
Saunier entered the portal on June 20, following a 2024 campaign that saw him throw 44.2 innings of work. He held a 5.64 ERA in that span, and his departure came about a week afterOle Miss announced the hiring of Joel Mangrum as its pitching coach.
A native of Memphis, Tenn., Saunier came to Ole Miss by way of Collierville High School, and he joined the Rebels roster as a freshman in the 2023 season. Over the course of two seasons, he made 23 appearances on the mound and had an overall win-loss record of 6-7.
Ole Miss is looking to rebuild its roster this offseason with hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament in 2025. Since winning the national championship in 2022, the Rebels have missed the postseason in back-to-back years.