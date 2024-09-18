Former Ole Miss Star Grae Kessinger Makes Game-Winning Impact Unusual Scenario
During the Houston Astros' Tuesday night game in San Diego, Former Ole Miss Rebels infielder Grae Kessinger made plays on both sides of the field after replacing 'Stros star second baseman Jose Altuve following a bizarre ejection.
During the ninth inning, Altuve held a 1-1 count with a runner on second and two outs against flame thrower Robert Suarez. Suarez delivered a 100 mph fastball that Altuve seemingly rolled over to the third baseman Manny Machado for the final out in the top of the ninth.
However, Altuve made no attempt at running to first, making a claim that he hit the ball of his foot, which would result in a dead foul ball. Altuve was so convinced that the ball went off his foot that while Astros manager Joe Espada was in conversation with the umpire at home plate, that he took off not only his cleat but his sock as well, pointing and attempting to show the home plate umpire where it hit him.
Altuve was immediately ejected for his actions.
Despite losing their all star second baseman, the Astros were in safe hands with Kessinger who filled in Altuve's spot flawlessly.
Since Altuve was the final out in the ninth, Kessinger was the runner at second base to start the 10th, where he quickly advanced to thrid on a ground ball to first by Yordan Alvarez, and just a couple pitches later, scored on a bloop single from Kyle Tucker, giving the Astros a 4-3 lead.
While scoring that run was important, Kessinger made debatably the most important play of the game in the bottom of the 10th on defense. After a questionable call on Jurikson Profar, closer Hector Neris found himself in a bases-loaded jam.
This set the stage for superstar Manny Machado. On the 1-2 pitch, Machado seemed to deliver a hard-hit ground ball through the middle. But, sliding in to save the game was Kessinger who made an unbelievable back-handed pick and a perfect flip to second to secure a 4-3 win in 10 innings.
With this win, the Astros improved to 82-69, moving to five games ahead of the second place Mariners in the race for their fourth straight division title.
Kessinger, the Ole Miss alum, is in his second season with the club but has not me the requirements for a full rookie season yet. Last season, he saw action in 26 games in Houston, and he has spent the majority of this year in Triple A Sugar Land.