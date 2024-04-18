Breaking Down The Remaining SEC Schedule For Ole Miss Rebels Baseball
The SEC slate for the Ole Miss Rebels has been loaded with tough series on the road. Tennessee and Arkansas are two of the country's premier baseball programs, and playing in Knoxville and Fayetteville are always tricky road trips.
Still, after this Ole Miss baseball team pulled put out a win in a do-or-die series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the season still has postseason life.
Here are a breakdown of the rest of the series on the Rebels' SEC schedule.
At Home
Alabama Crimson Tide (April 25-27)
The Tide have had an up-and-down year, but a series win at home over the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks last week has Alabama projected as a two-seed in the Charlottesville Regional, according to D1Baseball.
Alabama has an RPI ranking of 22, just a couple of stops above Ole Miss at 27. The Crimson Tide have struggled on the road this season, so a hostile environment at Swayze Field could be a big difference in this series. Also, former Rebel TJ McCants mans the outfield in Tuscaloosa, and he had a really hot start to the season.
This is definitely a winnable series for Ole Miss and one that the Rebels need to get to bolster their postseason resume.
Texas A&M Aggies (May 10-12)
On graduation weekend, the Aggies come to town. A&M has been one of the most dominant teams in college baseball this season, holding the second-best RPI with a 33-4 record.
This is an extremely hard task for the Rebels as the Aggies will be in contention for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. After dropping the first SEC series of the year on the road against Florida, the Aggies have dominated, including a sweep at home over top 15 Vanderbilt.
If the Rebels were able to steal this series, they might be a lock for the NCAA tournament.
READ MORE: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Takes Short Recovery For Long-Term Goals Entering 2024
On the Road
Georgia Bulldogs (April 19-21)
While this Georgia Bulldogs team has exceeded expectations under new head coach Wes Johnson, they are definitely beatable.
They can really swing the bat, but they have given up a ton of runs this season. Georgia sits at 10 in the RPI, and a series win in Athens would do wonders for Ole Miss' postseason hopes.
Georgia is a quality team, but this is definitely a series that you could steal on the road.
Auburn Tigers (May 3-5)
Auburn's season has been a disaster, only holding two SEC wins so far in 2024. After going to Omaha the past couple of years, the Tigers might be searching for a new head coach this offseason.
Going on the road in the SEC is always tricky, so a series win is not a guarantee, but it would give the fans a lot of reasons to be optimistic before the final stretch of conference play.
LSU Tigers (May 16-18)
While Death Valley has been a house of horrors for the Ole Miss football program, Mike Bianco and company have recently had success playing in Alex Box Stadium. In 2022, a series sweep of the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge played a key role in Ole Miss securing the last bid into the NCAA Tournament.
To say the Tigers are having a down year would be an understatement. After winning the national championship a year ago, LSU is looking at missing an invite to Hoover straight in the face.
While the Tigers are having a lackluster season, they are still dangerous, and Alex Box Stadium will be rocking. This rivalry (and the last SEC series of the year) could have major postseason implications.