How Did Former Ole Miss Rebel Dylan DeLucia Perform in Professional Debut?
Former Ole Miss Rebels RHP Dylan DeLucia is still working back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June, but he took the bump in what he called a "rehab/first season game start" on Friday in the Arizona Complex League.
The ACL Guardians took down the ACL White Sox 19-3 on Friday night, and DeLucia threw two complete innings to start the game, retiring all six hitters he faced and recording one strikeout in the process.
This is a positive sign as DeLucia looks to get his professional career started, a process that was halted with his surgery last year. While at Ole Miss, he earned College World Series MVP honors in 2022 as the Rebels claimed their first national title in program history.
The Rebels pushed through a field in Omaha that included a complete game shutout from DeLucia against Arkansas that sent the Rebels to the finals against Oklahoma.
The right-hander recently spoke with Ole Miss On SI about his experience with new Rebels pitching coach Joel Mangrum in the Cleveland Guardians organization, but during that talk, he also discussed how he felt physically during his rehab process.
"Honestly, right now, I'm trying to get that competitiveness back in me," DeLucia said. "The last game I threw in, really, was the College World Series. Trying to get that feeling and swagger back is the hardest thing right now, but I feel great."