How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Blanks Kentucky Wildcats in 5-0 Game 1 Victory

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss right fielder Tristan Bissetta homered twice, and starter Hunter Elliott pitched superbly as the Rebels defeated Kentucky 5-0 Thursday night to open a Southeastern Conference series in Oxford.

Will Furniss added a home run to left in the bottom of the eighth for some insurance, and the Rebels (18-5, 2-2 SEC) headed to a Friday 6:30 p.m. against the Wildcats (18-3, 3-1).

In addition to those home run innings, in the sixth Austin Fawley doubled down the left field line, and Brayden Randle got him home with a triple to the right field corner. At the time, before Furniss' round-tripper two innings later, the Rebels led 4-0.

Elliott, the left-handed ace of the staff, went 6.1 innings, allowing no runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. It was basically Elliott at his best, managing the game and keeping the Wildcats off the bases, facing just 24 batters.

Bissetta now has 13 homers on the season after his two in this contest. His three RBI in the game were key and much needed in this one. His first homer came in the bottom of the first inning with Hayden Federico on first base after a leadoff single. Bissetta then launched one to left and over the wall.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Leading 2-0, Elliott and the Rebel defense took care of things until the fifth when Bissetta took it upon himself to add to the run total. His leadoff solo home run over the left center wall made it 3-0 Rebels.

Ole Miss had eight hits in the game, and Kentucky had four as Elliott and reliever Taylor Rabe kept a potent Wildcat attack at bay. Rabe finished the last 2.2 innings with one walk and five strikeouts, no runs or hits, facing 11.

Elliott got the win and is 3-0, while Rabe got his second save of the season. The loss went to UK starter Ben Cleaver (1-1), the first of four pitchers for the Wildcats.

Ole Miss will return to action on Friday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Swayze Field in Oxford.

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