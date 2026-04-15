How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Cruises To Strong 10-3 Win Over Southern Miss

PEARL, Miss. – No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (27-11, 8-7 SEC) picked up their sixth win in a row Tuesday night, defeating No. 22 Southern Miss (26-12, 8-7 SBC) 10-3 at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi.

Tristan Bissetta was a triple short of the cycle, finishing 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. Judd Utermark and Will Furniss each had two hits in the game and Furniss drove in four total runs.

JP Robertson got his first career start, working three innings and allowing just three hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk. Landon Koenig came away with the win, working two innings and allowing just one hit while striking out three.

The scoring started in the third inning as the Rebels put up five runs on five hits. Owen Paino opened the inning with a double and moved to third on a single from Utermark. Bissetta drove in a run with an infield single and Furniss drove in another with a long single to center field.

Cannon Goldin, in a pinch-hit appearance, drove in two more runs with a single to center field to make it 4-0. One more run came across on a sacrifice fly from Dom Decker to give Ole Miss a 5-0 lead.

Bissetta launched his 16th home run of the season in the fourth inning, a monster shot to right center that went over the visitor bullpen.

Bringing home the hardware 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QsWVjzZJIJ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 15, 2026

After Southern Miss hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth to make it 6-1, Ole Miss put up four more runs in the bottom of the inning. Three of the runs came across on a bases-clearing double by Furniss that made it 10-1 Ole Miss.

The Golden Eagles scratched across two more runs in the seventh inning, but a clean eighth by Terry Hayes Jr. and a clean ninth from Landon Waters would lock down the 10-3 win for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will travel to Knoxville this weekend for a three-game series against Tennessee.

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